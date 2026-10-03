Sachin Pilot backed new Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh, calling him a 'national icon'. He praised outgoing chief Raja Warring's work, stating 'change is inevitable' and expressed confidence in the party's future in Punjab under the new leadership.

Pilot Backs 'National Icon' Pargat Singh, Praises Warring

Congress General Secretary in-charge of Punjab Sachin Pilot on Saturday backed newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh, describing him as a "national icon", while praising former state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring's contribution and saying that "change is inevitable with the passage of time".

Speaking to reporters here, Pilot said Pargat Singh's experience as the former captain of the Indian hockey team and his stature as a sportsperson would help him serve the people of Punjab. "Pargat Singh Ji has been a national icon. He served as the captain of the Indian hockey team and is a distinguished sportsperson. With that same spirit of inclusivity, he will be able to fully serve the people of Punjab. Together with all Congress Party workers, we will form a government in Punjab in the near future," Pilot said.

Pilot also praised Raja Warring, saying he had worked for the Congress with dedication over the past two decades and had sought to strengthen the party during his four-year tenure as Punjab Congress chief. "As for Raja Warring Ji, he is like a younger brother to me. He has worked for the party with great dedication and hard work, not just recently but for the past 20 years, and has strived to strengthen the Congress Party over the last four years. However, change is inevitable with the passage of time, and I am fully confident that he will work even harder to help the party come to power," Pilot said.

Hopes for 2027 Assembly Elections

Earlier on Friday, Pilot congratulated Pargat Singh on his appointment as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) and expressed hope that the party would deliver an outstanding performance in the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. "I extend my congratulations and best wishes to the newly appointed President of the Punjab Congress Committee, @PargatSOfficial ji. I hope that under your leadership, the party will deliver an outstanding performance in the upcoming assembly elections," Pilot said in a post on X.

Pargat Singh Replaces Raja Warring as PPCC Chief

The Congress appointed former Indian hockey captain and Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh as the new PPCC president on Friday, replacing Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. According to an official notification signed by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, the appointment took effect immediately.

The Congress also appreciated Warring's contributions as the outgoing PCC president. "The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC President, Shri Amarinder Singh Raja Warring," the party said.

Warring was appointed Punjab Congress president in 2022, succeeding Navjot Singh Sidhu. Warring resigned as Punjab Congress president on Friday and congratulated Pargat Singh on his appointment. "Congratulations to Sardar Pargat ji for being appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. My best wishes," Warring said in a post on X. (ANI)