Advocate Nilesh Ojha claims new evidence, a report on Sachin Vaze's reinstatement, substantiates a conspiracy in Disha Salian's death. He alleges Vaze was urgently reinstated to execute her murder and has submitted the details to the CBI.

Advocate Nilesh Ojha, in connection with the death case of Disha Salian, on Saturday, said that points raised by him earlier were being substantiated as more evidence emerged, and claimed that a report submitted to the Home Ministry regarding the reinstatement of former police officer Sachin Vaze had raised fresh questions in the case. Advocate Ojha, representing Satish Salian in the case, said, "Regarding this case, all the points we raised are being substantiated as more evidence comes to light. From our allegations of a false cover-up and the state of Disha's body to the High Court order, the SIT report, and the records currently with the CBI, everything we claimed is being proven true."

Vaze's Reinstatement Under Scrutiny

Ojha told ANI that he had obtained a new piece of evidence in the form of a report submitted to the Home Ministry. "We have now obtained a new piece of evidence: a report submitted to the Home Ministry. It clearly states that on June 5, 2020, Sachin Vaze was urgently reinstated into service and assigned to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU)," he said.

He further alleged that Vaze's appointment to the CIU violated the applicable regulations. Ojha further said, "The rules required an officer of the rank of Police Inspector (PI) for the CIU, but Sachin Vaze did not meet this criterion; he was of a lower rank, yet he was appointed there in violation of the regulations."

Ojha alleged that the evidence suggested Vaze was urgently reinstated to execute a conspiracy that included the murder of Disha and its subsequent cover-up, as well as to facilitate extortion, the drug trade and other illicit activities. "This evidence suggests that Vaze was urgently reinstated to execute a conspiracy that included the murder of Disha and its subsequent cover-up, as well as to facilitate extortion, the drug trade, and other illicit activities," he said.

Evidence Submitted to CBI

Ojha said that all the details had been submitted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday.

He further said that three other important demands had been outlined in a letter submitted to the CBI and that he intended to approach the High Court with a fresh petition. "We have submitted all these details to the CBI today. We have outlined three other important demands to the CBI in today's letter, as we intend to file a fresh petition in the High Court seeking immediate custodial interrogation of the accused and requesting that the investigation proceed under High Court supervision,” he told the reporter.

Background of the Case

Disha Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, in Mumbai. Her death had initially been recorded as an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

She died days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose death also triggered a high-profile investigation and public controversy.

Bombay High Court directed the CBI to register a formal First Information Report (FIR) and launch a fresh probe.

As the probe progresses, Satish Salian, accompanied by his lawyer Nilesh Ojha, has submitted a pen drive containing what they describe as evidence related to the death. (ANI)