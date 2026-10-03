Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended a BJP meeting, welcoming new party leaders Ram Madhav, Arvind Menon, and Bansuri Swaraj. He said their experience would strengthen the party and bring new energy among workers in the state.

CM Dhami Welcomes New BJP Leaders

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday attended a meeting with BJP state morcha office-bearers, district morcha presidents, state cell cluster coordinators and co-coordinators, and state convenors of various cells at Hotel Le-Oval in Kuanwala, Dehradun, and welcomed the appointment of the party's new state in-charge and other organisational leaders.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of BJP Uttarakhand State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt. Newly appointed state in-charge and national vice-president Ram Madhav, co-in-charges Arvind Menon and Bansuri Swaraj, and state general secretary (organisation) Phanindranath Sharma were also present.

Hails Experience of New Appointees

Speaking after the meeting, CM Dhami praised the organisational experience of the newly appointed leaders and said their guidance would help strengthen the BJP's organisation in Uttarakhand and bring fresh energy among party workers. "Our in-charge, Ram Madhav Ji, possesses vast and long-term experience. He has worked in many states, from Jammu and Kashmir to the northeastern states, gaining extensive experience in both the social and political spheres. His guidance and leadership will be immensely helpful to our state unit in expanding the organisation and instilling new energy among our party workers. We will benefit greatly from his support," Dhami said.

He also highlighted the organisational experience of Arvind Menon and the public service background of Bansuri Swaraj. "Arvind Menon Ji also has extensive organisational experience. Then there is Bansuri Swaraj Ji. She represents both youth and women's leadership and has carved a distinct identity for herself. Having been an accomplished lawyer and possessing a significant track record of public service, the arrival of these three leaders has infused great enthusiasm and fresh energy into our organisation. They will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in expanding our organisation," he told reporters.

Dhami Slams Congress Over Poll Roll Allegations

On the finalisation of electoral rolls and allegations raised by the Congress regarding deletion of votes, Dhami said the process of electoral-roll revision had been followed earlier as well and asserted that the country functions according to established rules and laws. "Regarding the finalisation of the electoral rolls today, the Congress has raised questions about the deletion of votes, alleging irregularities. They are now threatening to scrutinise every single deletion to see how these 'bogus' votes were removed. However, this process has been in place for years; electoral roll revisions have occurred twenty times previously," Dhami said.

"The country operates based on established rules and laws, not by anyone's coercion or whims. Everyone must accept that the nation functions according to the Constitution and the rule of law," he added.

Dhami further criticised the Congress over its allegations concerning constitutional institutions, EVMs and the judiciary. "Yet, it has become a habit for them to question constitutional institutions and blame EVMs for their defeats while everything seems fine when they win. They also habitually put our judiciary in the dock and portray a negative image of the country to foreign audiences, trying to suggest that things are going wrong here," he said.

'Opposition Spinning False Narratives'

The Chief Minister also criticised what he described as derogatory remarks against National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and the late General Bipin Rawat, who served as the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). "It is inappropriate to make derogatory remarks about patriots like Ajit Doval or to speak disrespectfully about the late General Bipin Rawat, who served as the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), as this has effectively become their culture," Dhami said.

He also referred to remarks concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother and said the public was witnessing what he described as "false narratives" being raised by the opposition. "They even stooped low enough to make snide comments regarding the Prime Minister's elderly mother. The entire nation is witnessing the false narratives they are spinning; having lost all ground support, they now raise questions on every issue simply for the sake of opposition, without any genuine substance or factual basis," he said.

On Election Commission's Statement

On the Election Commission, Dhami said all three Election Commissioners had issued a joint statement and asserted that there was no disagreement within the poll body over the decision. "All three Election Commissioners have issued a joint statement; there is no disagreement or dispute whatsoever. This is a collective decision of the entire institution, and that decision has been made public," Dhami added. (ANI)