A wedding trip from Delhi to Agra turned tragic after an autorickshaw collided with an ambulance. Neam Singh and his son Shivam died at the spot, while another son later died in hospital. Two family members were injured. CCTV captured the crash. Authorities removed the ambulance driver and formed a committee to investigate the incident

A wedding journey ended in tragedy in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, after an autorickshaw collided with a government ambulance. The accident happened on Sunday morning on the Bodla–Bichpuri road near Shani Dev Temple. According to police, the crash took place around 8:15 am in the Jagdishpura police station area. The impact was so strong that the auto was badly damaged. CCTV cameras captured the entire incident.

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Family travelling for wedding

The people in the auto were travelling from Delhi to attend a wedding in their native village. The family was going to Sadrawan village in Bichpuri to attend the wedding of a cousin.

The driver, Neam Singh (36), was travelling with his wife Kanta (30) and three sons, Shivam (15), Prashant (12), and Nikhil (10). They had started their journey early on Sunday at around 4 am.

The family had been living in Delhi’s Saket area for several years. Neam Singh worked as an auto driver in Delhi. They were heading to attend wedding ceremonies scheduled for 12 May and 14 May.

How the accident happened

Police said the accident occurred while the auto was trying to overtake a bike. During the attempt, the vehicle lost balance and one of its wheels lifted off the road.

At that moment, a 108 ambulance belonging to the health department was coming from the opposite direction. The auto crashed into the ambulance. The front part of the ambulance got stuck in the auto, and the auto was dragged for nearly 20 metres.

A 58-second CCTV video of the crash has gone viral. It shows vehicles moving on the road before the auto suddenly loses control and collides with the ambulance. The auto driver and passengers are seen falling onto the road.

Casualties and injuries

The accident led to three deaths. Neam Singh and his 15-year-old son Shivam died at the spot. Another son, Nikhil, who was seriously injured, later died during treatment at SN Hospital in the evening.

Kanta and her son Prashant were injured. They were first taken to the Community Health Centre in Bichpuri and then referred to SN Medical College for further treatment.

Witnesses said the scene was very disturbing. Blood was seen on the road, and bystanders rushed to help.

Allegation against ambulance driver

Several local residents questioned the behaviour of the ambulance driver. They claimed that instead of helping the injured, the driver left the scene with the ambulance.

The ambulance was reportedly part of the government’s 108 emergency service. After receiving information, officials said immediate action was taken.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Arun Srivastava said that the ambulance driver has been removed from duty. He added that a committee has been formed to investigate the incident. Action will be taken based on the committee’s report.

Police have also started a separate investigation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Syed Ali Abbas confirmed that the ambulance was involved in the crash and said efforts are being made to trace the driver.

Police response and investigation

Police officials said the accident was reported quickly. A nearby UP-112 emergency vehicle reached the spot within minutes and helped shift the injured to hospital.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination. Police said a case will be registered after receiving a complaint from the family.

Officers are using CCTV footage to identify the exact ambulance involved. They are also checking whether traffic rules were followed.

Local residents expressed shock over the incident. Many demanded strict action against anyone found responsible. They said emergency vehicles should help victims first, not leave the site. The accident has raised concerns about road safety and driving discipline on busy roads in the area.

Police said the investigation is continuing, and further details will be shared after verification of facts.