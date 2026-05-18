Delhi's judicial body condemned the leak of a courtroom video showing a clash between a judge and a lawyer. Following lawyers' protests, the Delhi High Court transferred the judge, Rakesh Kumar V, from Rohini Courts.

The Judicial Service Association of Delhi (JSAD) has strongly condemned the alleged illegal recording and circulation of video clips from courtroom proceedings conducted by District Judge-04 (North-West), Rohini Courts, Rakesh Kumar V, terming the incident a "direct assault on the dignity, independence and majesty of the judicial institution."

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Lawyers' Protest Follows Courtroom Dispute

The controversy stems from a dispute that allegedly took place during court proceedings on May 16 between District Judge Rakesh Kumar V and Advocate Rajiv Tehlan, President of the Rohini Court Bar Association, following which lawyers' bodies across Delhi district courts raised objections and called for action against the judicial officer.

Subsequently, the Coordination Committee of All Delhi District Bar Associations announced abstention from judicial work on Monday and demanded the immediate transfer of Rakesh Kumar V, along with the initiation of an inquiry into his alleged conduct during the proceedings. In a circular issued on Sunday, the Coordination Committee described the conduct allegedly displayed during the hearing as "highly objectionable and unbecoming," stating that it had caused "deep resentment and serious concern" among members of the district court Bar. Advocate Vijay Bishnoi, Secretary General of the Coordination Committee, appealed to members of the Bar to support the abstention call in order to uphold the "dignity, independence and collective respect of the legal fraternity."

High Court Orders Immediate Transfer

Amid the escalating controversy, the Delhi High Court on Sunday evening issued transfer orders with immediate effect. Rakesh Kumar-V was attached with the Director of the Delhi Judicial Academy, while judicial officer Dhiraj Mittal was transferred from the Academy to Rohini Courts as District Judge-04 (North-West District). The transfer order was issued by Delhi High Court Registrar Arun Bhardwaj.

Judicial Body Condemns 'Unlawful' Video and Boycott

However, in a strongly worded condemnation letter dated May 17, the Judicial Service Association of Delhi expressed "strongest condemnation and profound anguish" over the circulation of courtroom videos on social media platforms. The Association stated that clandestine recording of judicial proceedings and making such clips viral was not merely an act of impropriety, but an unlawful attempt to scandalise courts, undermine public confidence in the justice delivery system and subject judicial officers to intimidation, vilification and public pressure while discharging constitutional duties.

According to JSAD, no judicial officer can be expected to function fearlessly if coercion, threats and public vilification are normalised in a constitutional democracy governed by the rule of law.

Stance on Advocate Strikes

The Association also criticised the continuing boycott and abstention from judicial work by members of the Bar despite intervention by the Delhi High Court to restore institutional normalcy. Referring to settled Supreme Court law against strikes by advocates, the Association stated that such actions paralyse court functioning, hold litigants hostage and adversely affect the administration of justice.

JSAD reiterated that "the independence of the judiciary is non-negotiable" and affirmed complete solidarity with Rakesh Kumar-V and all judicial officers discharging their duties with integrity, independence and courage. The condemnation letter was signed by JSAD President Devender Kumar Jangala and Secretary Shefali Barnala Tandon. The Association also requested the Delhi High Court to issue necessary directions for the deletion of the viral video clips from social media platforms and urged all stakeholders to maintain institutional propriety and restore normal judicial functioning in the larger interest of litigants and the justice delivery system. (ANI)