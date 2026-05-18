A major fire broke out at the Ashok Mill Compound in Mumbai's Dharavi area on Sunday. Fire department officials rushed to the spot to control the blaze. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far in the incident.

A major fire broke out at the Ashok Mill Compound in the Dharavi area of Mumbai on Sunday. Fire department officials immediately rushed emergency teams to the spot to control the rising flames. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident so far. Operations to douse the fire are underway, and further details are awaited.

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Other Recent Fire Incidents in Maharashtra

In a separate incident, earlier in April, a major fire erupted at a dumping ground in Maharashtra's Thane district, which prompted the deployment of multiple fire tenders to bring the blaze under control. Firefighting teams were rushed to the spot. Speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Namdev Chaudhary, "A fire broke out at the dumping ground, which was extinguished. In the evening, another fire broke out," he said.

On April 19, a fire broke out in a dyeing factory in Bhiwandi's Nadi Naka area, and no casualties were reported.

In another fire incident in April, a massive fire was reported near D B Marg, Opp Reliance Mall, Mumbai Central. The fire was confined to various shops and rooms in a chawl with no injuries reported. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), Police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) staff, and BMC's Ward staff were mobilised to the scene.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)