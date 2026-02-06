A woman sustained serious head injuries after she was struck by a flying wooden log at Paharpur railway station in Bihar’s Gaya district.

A woman sustained serious head injuries after she was struck by a flying wooden log at Paharpur railway station in Bihar’s Gaya district. Chilling visuals of the entire incident have gone viral on social media. According to reports, passengers allegedly unloaded heavy timber logs illegally from a stationary passenger train and left them piled dangerously between active railway tracks.

Moments later, a high-speed express train moved past without stopping and smashed into the heap of logs, sending a wooden piece flying into the air.

The airborne log struck the woman on the head as she was crossing the tracks, leaving her severely injured. Onlookers rushed to help and took her to a nearby hospital. Her current condition remains unknown.

The now-viral video shows the woman hurriedly crossing the tracks and nearly reaching the other side when a train speeding in from the opposite direction causes a log to slam into her unexpectedly.

The clip sparked mixed reactions, with many users blaming the woman who was crossing the tracks while others asking the railway ministry why the wooden logs were kept lying between railway lines.