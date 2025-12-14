A woman travelling alone on a train witnessed a terrifying situation at Katihar Junction in Bihar when 30-40 men forced their way into reserved sleeper coach, leaving her too scared to step out of the toilet where she had locked herself for safety.

A normal train journey turned into a harrowing ordeal for a woman travelling alone when chaos erupted inside her reserved sleeper coach at Katihar Junction in Bihar. Panic erupted after 30–40 men allegedly forced their way into the compartment, leaving the woman terrified and stranded in the toilet, which she locked from inside for her own safety.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday aboard the Jaynagar–Manihari Janki Express (15284), operating under the Northeast Frontier Railway zone. The woman had boarded the train with a confirmed reservation and was seated on her allotted berth when 30-40 men allegedly stormed the coach at Katihar Junction.

Scared, the woman was trapped inside the train toilet with no clear path to escape, where she recorded a video and desperately sought help, sending an SOS message to the railway helpline.

Describing her terrifying experience, she wrote in her X post, "I was in the washroom and couldn’t even step out-people were packed at the door. I closed it again, called Railway Helpline (139), and thankfully the RPF arrived. They cleared the way and helped me get back to my seat safely."

Acting without delay, an Railway Protection Force (RPF) team rushed to the train, cleared the men from the sleeper coach, and ensured the woman was escorted back to her berth without harm.

Katihar RPF inspector Rakesh Kumar said, “A journey for a single woman becoming so critical is something we could not have imagined. She was rescued safely, and the unauthorised passengers were removed from the coach.” He further added that the RPF has intensified surveillance on platforms and inside trains to prevent a repeat of such alarming incidents and to reinforce passenger safety.