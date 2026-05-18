West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose stated that PM Narendra Modi is working for North Bengal's upliftment. During a road show in Cooch Behar, he said the PM's vision for the 'deprived' region will be realised, ensuring equal opportunities.

PM's Vision for North Bengal

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is effectively working for the upliftment of North Bengal, usually considered deprived and neglected. The assembly speaker held a road show in Cooch Behar and offered prayers at the Madan Mohan Temple.

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Speaking with the media here, the Speaker said that while he is responsible for ensuring that everyone gets equal opportunities, the PM's vision for North Bengal will be realised soon, affirming that everyone will work together to make the PM's vision come to life. "We will all work together. It is often said that North Bengal is deprived; however, the Prime Minister views North Bengal from a different perspective, and his vision for North Bengal will be realised. My responsibility is to oversee the entire assembly--ensuring that everyone gets equal opportunities," he said.

Modi's Criticism of TMC Government

During the campaigning for the West Bengal assembly elections, PM Modi strongly criticised the former Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, alleging that it had earmarked around Rs 6,000 crore for Madrasas while neglecting sufficient funding for the development of North Bengal. He further claimed that the TMC was "busy appeasing its vote bank" and neglected the needs of the region during crisis situations.

PM Modi further criticised the TMC, calling it an anti-North Bengal party, an anti-tribal party, and an anti-women and youth development party. PM Modi said, "The budget of the ruthless TMC government is also an example of discrimination against North Bengal. This ruthless government allocated a budget of approximately Rs 6,000 crore for madrasas. But the Bengal government does not allocate enough budget for the development of such a vast part of North Bengal. The TMC is busy day and night appeasing its own special vote bank. When heavy rains wreaked havoc in many districts of North Bengal, there was chaos everywhere. At that time, the ruthless TMC government was celebrating in Kolkata. TMC is an anti-North Bengal party."

Rathindra Bose Elected as New Speaker

On Friday, BJP MLA from the Coochbehar Dakshin (South) constituency, Rathindra Bose, was elected as the new Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

He was nominated by the ruling camp for the post of the West Bengal Assembly Speaker, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Thursday.

Bose had won the election from the Coochbehar constituency by a margin of 23,284 (11.4 per cent) voters. He defeated Avijit De Bhowmik of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). He replaced BJP MLA Tapas Roy, who was sworn in as the Pro-tem Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.