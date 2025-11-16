VP CP Radhakrishnan urged political leaders to show patience after the Bihar poll results. The NDA registered a landslide victory with 202 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan, including Congress and RJD, faced a significant defeat.

VP Urges Patience Amid Post-Poll Allegations

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday appealed to political leaders to exercise patience and composure amid discussions surrounding the Bihar Assembly election results and allegations of 'vote chori'.

Speaking to reporters, Radhakrishnan emphasised that public figures should control their emotions and avoid reacting to every criticism. "I am totally out of party politics. My request to my good friends is that those who are in public should always control their emotions. That is very important. People will always throw stones, which tree is giving a lot of fruits. So, we should have that patience in public life. We need not answer all questions. They have the right to ask questions. We have the right to give answers or not answer," he said.

On criticism of Constitutional agencies by the opposition after the Bihar polls, the Vice President remarked, "I don't think that is correct. Everyone has their own opinion but people have their own opinion, people know what is right."

Mahagathbandhan Decimated in Bihar

The comments come in the wake of the Mahagathbandhan's heavy defeat in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Following the results, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi to discuss the party's poor performance in the state.

Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Bihar Assembly election was "unfair from the beginning" after the party failed to secure double digits despite contesting on 61 seats. In the 2020 Bihar elections, the Congress party won 19 out of the 70 seats it contested.

Congress' troubles in Bihar persisted in the 2025 polls, with the party winning only six of the 60 seats it contested, an unimpressive conversion rate of less than 10 per cent. Their ally in the Mahagathbandhan, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), secured just 25 seats, bringing the alliance's total to 35 in the 243-member Assembly.

NDA's Landslide Victory and Seat Distribution

Meanwhile, the NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar Elections, winning 202 of the 243 seats in the state. The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200 mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Performance of Other Parties

Other Mahagathbandhan parties, including Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L), Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) secured two, one and one seats respectively. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat.

Historic Voter Turnout

The Bihar assembly elections were conducted across two phases on November 6 and 11, respectively. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%). (ANI)

