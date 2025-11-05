Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged Bihar to vote out the NDA, slamming PM Modi for worrying about party posters instead of the state's youth. She listed Mahagathbandhan's promises, including cheaper gas cylinders and cash aid for women.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday urged people to vote out the NDA government in Bihar and listed the promises of Mahagathbandhan for various sections, including women. Addressing a rally, she took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "worrying" about the future of INDIA bloc leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, saying that he should be concerned about youth of Bihar instead, who struggle by working as labourers in different parts of the country.

Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM Modi's Priorities

"Nobody listens to Nitish now. PM Modi was concerned that the Congress party displayed a smaller photo of Tejashwi Yadav, while the RJD's posters featured a smaller photo of Rahul Gandhi. He is worried about the future of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi, but he is not concerned about you. He is the PM of the country, but doesn't invite the CM of the state on stage. He is wasting his time looking at the posters of other parties," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"He should spend time worrying about the youth of Bihar. They are struggling, from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, you will find majdoors and working people from Bihar," she added.

'Modi Waiving Loans for Billionaires'

The Wayanad MP accused Prime Minister Modi of "waiving loans" for billionaire industrialists. "This is Modi's empire, where you get no help, and your loans are never waived off. However, the crores of loans of big industrialists, such as Ambani and Adani, are waived off. This is Modi's empire, where Bihar's strong education system is completely derailed. He makes tall claims, but he has nothing to show," Gandhi said.

She made a fervent appeal to people to change the government. "Change this government, remove it and make a new government for your own welfare".

Referring to Rs 10,000 given to women by the NDA government in Bihar close to the elections, she told women to take it, "but vote wisely". She said the NDA had not done any favour to them as it was their own money, which was being returned to them.

Mahagathbandhan's Promises to Voters

She told the people about some key promises made by the Mahagathbandhan. This includes providing gas cylinders for Rs 500 each, Rs 2,500 monthly cash assistance to women, waiving off the examination fee for recruitment exams, free travel for exams, preparing a job calendar, providing Rs 2 lakh loan for starting small business, one government job to each family which does not have a government employee, house for the landless, Rs 3,000 pension for the disabled and Rs 1,500 as widow and old age pension.

Bihar Assembly Election Details

Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on 121 constituencies will be held tomorrow. The remaining 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 11. (ANI)