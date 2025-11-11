Polling parties were dispatched in Katihar for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. Voting will be held in seven constituencies on Tuesday, deciding the fate of 1,302 candidates, including 12 ministers from the ruling NDA.

Polling parties along with their poll material were dispatched on Monday to their respective areas ahead of the second phase of polling in the Bihar Assembly elections. District Magistrate & Collector Manesh Kumar Meena announced that voting in Katihar will be held in all seven assembly constituencies from 7 AM to 6 PM on Tuesday.

"Voting will be held in all seven assembly constituencies in Katihar district from 7 am onwards till 6 pm tomorrow. CAPF, State Police and QRT deployed," Meena told reporters.

Bihar Elections Phase 2 Overview

All arrangements are in place for the second phase of Bihar assembly polls, which will decide the fate of 1,302 candidates, including some senior leaders of the ruling NDA and opposition Mahagathbandhan. The state saw a record 65.08 per cent polling in the first phase of polling with all political parties, including Jan Suraaj, interpreting the high voter turnout in their favour. A total of 3.70 crores voters are eligible to exercise their franchise across 122 constituencies in the second phase, which saw a hectic campaign by political leaders.

Key Candidates and Constituencies

The second phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).

Ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi).

Other key constituencies include Sasaram, Imamganj, Mohania, Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, and Nathnagar.

The first phase of polling in Bihar concluded recently, with elections for 122 seats scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections will be announced on November 14. (ANI)