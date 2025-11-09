BJP MP Ravi Kishan slammed the opposition in Bihar, stating their anxiety reflects an impending devastating defeat. He accused them of tarnishing the state's image. This comes as the RJD accused the Election Commission of malpractice over VVPAT slips.

Opposition Tearing Its Hair Out: Ravi Kishan

Highlighting the Opposition's "pain" following the first phase of the Bihar elections, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Kishan said that the Mahagathbandhan was aware of their devastating impending defeat in the Assembly polls, which was reflected in their current statements.

Kishan further accused the opposition alliance of tarnishing Bihar's image and turning the word "Bihari" into an insult. "You should understand the opposition's pain. Reports from the ground after the first phase of voting have the opposition tearing its hair out. Their statements at this time reflect the anxiety of a devastating defeat... The opposition deserves a resounding rebuke and their deposits are forfeited, for they have tarnished Bihar's image and used the word "Bihari" as an insult," Ravi Kishan told reporters on Saturday.

NDA Victory Certain, Bihar Will Leap Forward: BJP MP

He also affirmed the National Democratic Alliance's victory in the Bihar polls, stressing that the state will never look back following November 14. "The government that will be formed after the 14th will see Bihar take such a leap that the entire country will be watching... Now, Bihar will never look back," he added.

RJD Accuses Election Commission of Malpractice

Yesterday, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) targeted the Election Commission of India (ECI) over an alleged incident involving VVPAT slips found scattered near KSR College in the Sarairanjan Assembly constituency of Samastipur district.

Sharing a video clip of the purported incident on social media platform X, the RJD accused the poll body of malpractice, referring to it as the "Thieves' Commission." The party questioned how and why the VVPAT slips were ejected and left on the road. "A large number of VVPAT slips ejected from EVMs were found scattered on the road near KSR College in the Sarairanjan Assembly constituency of Samastipur. When, how, why, and on whose orders were these slips thrown away? Will the Thieves' Commission answer this? Is all this happening on the instructions of the democracy's dacoits who have set up camp in Bihar after coming from outside?" the party wrote on X.

Following a historic voter turnout in the first phase of the polls, Bihar is now gearing up for the second phase of the elections, which will take place on November 11 in 122 Assembly constituencies. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14. (ANI)