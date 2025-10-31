Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said NDA will transform Bihar into industrial hub within 5 years if re-elected. Releasing 'Sankalp Patra', NDA pledged 1 crore jobs, Rs 2 lakh aid for women and Rs 50 lakh crore investment to boost Bihar's economy.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday said that the NDA will work to transform Bihar into an "industrial hub" in the next five years, if elected to power. "In the next 5 years, we will work to make Bihar an industrial hub," Choudhary told reporters in Patna, soon after the NDA's manifesto was released.

NDA's manifesto for Bihar

The NDA members in Bihar jointly released their manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' in Patna on Friday in the high-stakes assembly elections. Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister and Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) custodian Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha and other key leaders jointly released NDA's manifesto.

In the manifesto, the NDA has promised to provide over 1 crore government jobs and employment opportunities, conduct a skills census to provide skills-based employment, and establish mega skill centers in every district, transforming Bihar into a 'Global Skilling Centre'.

The ruling alliance has also promised to provide women with financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh to promote prosperity and self-reliance through the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana'.

The NDA has promised to make 1 crore women 'Lakhpati Didi'.

According to the manifesto, the NDA promises to give Rs 10 lakh to various occupational groups belonging to the extremely backward classes. Under the 'Kapurgari Thakur Kisan Samman Nidhi', the farmers will be given an annual benefit of Rs 3,000, totaling Rs 9,000, as per the manifesto. The manifesto also promises, Metro train services to be introduced in 4 more cities in Bihar besides Patna, opening of ten new industrial parks and a promise to attract investments of Rs 50 lakh crore in 5 years.

The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, whereas bye-elections for eight seats across seven states and Union Territories will be held on November 11. The results for both will be declared on November 14.