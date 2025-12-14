Dr. Atul Mathur warns of North India's air pollution, linking it to inflamed arteries and urging mask use. As Delhi's AQI reaches a 'severe' 497, political blame games ensue and schools are directed to conduct hybrid classes for grades IX and XI.

Expert Warns of Health Risks

Doctor Atul Mathur, Interventional Cardiologist and Executive Director at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, on Sunday highlighted the ongoing air pollution crisis in North India, urging the residents to "wear light masks" and "reduce their outdoor exposure". Emphasising its impact on public health, he categorised the two types of pollution components, in which one is gases like nitrogen oxide, which is harmful, and the second is particulate matter.

Speaking to ANI on the issue, Dr. Mathur explained, "This pollution problem in our country and especially in North India, has been there for many decades. There are two types of components in pollution. One is gases like nitrogen oxide gas, which is harmful, and the second is particulate matter. When these particles circulate in the body, they inflame the arteries of the body. This is the season where there are a lot of viruses." He further cautioned that the current season, marked by widespread viral activity, can exacerbate health risks. "It is very important that you reduce your outdoor exposure. If it is very important, then try to wear light masks," he advised.

Delhi's AQI in 'Severe' Category

Earlier today, Residents of Delhi expressed deep concern over deteriorating air quality as the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to 497, remaining in the 'severe' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

AAP Slams CM Over Worsening Air Quality

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi unit President Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday criticised Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over the worsening air quality in the national capital, stating that she is unaware of the Air Quality Index (AQI) and its parameters, adding that she must leave the pollution problem for the experts to deal with.

Speaking to ANI, Bharadwaj said, "This government has been in power for almost a year. There are no incidents of stubble burning in this country. The condition of pollution is that even inside a closed room, we can see smog. The CM of Delhi doesn't know what AQI is? She says any instrument can measure AQI. She can't even properly pronounce AQI. What will the people of Delhi expect from the Chief Minister for the next 4 years?" "I think experts should come in front and the Chief Minister should take a step back," he added.

Delhi Govt Implements Hybrid Classes

In response to the severe pollution, the Delhi Government's Directorate of Education on Saturday directed schools to conduct classes for grades IX and XI in a hybrid format. This decision followed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoking Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as AQI levels approached the 'severe' mark. (ANI)