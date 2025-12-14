A Class 11 student died and several others were injured after a private school bus collided head-on with a Haryana Roadways bus amid dense fog in Charkhi Dadri. The bus driver and three others are in critical condition. Police are investigating.

A major road accident occurred in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district on Sunday due to dense fog. A private school bus, which was on an educational tour, collided head-on with a Haryana Roadways bus, resulting in the death of a Class 11 student, while several others were injured. The bus driver and three others are reported to be in critical condition.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Fatal Collision Details

According to the police, students of the private Aryan School in Charkhi Dadri were travelling to Pratapgarh on an educational trip. Due to dense fog, visibility was poor, resulting in a head-on collision between the school bus and the Roadways bus. In the tragic accident, Class 11 student Ishika, a resident of Gandhinagar in Charkhi Dadri, died on the spot. One student and the private school bus driver sustained serious injuries and were referred to PGI Rohtak for advanced treatment. In contrast, the other injured students were admitted to a nearby hospital.

It is reported that the students on board the bus were from Classes 9 to 11.

Chaos and Grief at the Scene

Following the accident, chaos prevailed at the accident site and the hospital. As soon as the information was received, parents of the students rushed to the hospital and the spot, creating scenes of panic and grief.

Police Launch Investigation

Upon receiving the information, DSP Dheeraj Kumar reached the spot and the hospital, along with police personnel, and took stock of the situation. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter. DSP Vikas Kumar said the accident is being investigated, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible. "We reached the spot as soon as we recieved information about a collision between a roadways bus and a school bus...The injured were immediately shifted to the hospital. Unfortunately, a student died in the accident...," the DSP said. (ANI)