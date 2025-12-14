On National Energy Conservation Day, President Droupadi Murmu presented awards and stressed that conservation is a crucial need. She urged for wise and efficient energy use to reduce carbon emissions and ensure a sustainable future for all.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, presented the National Energy Conservation Awards 2025 and National Painting Competition on Energy Conservation prizes on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day in New Delhi on Sunday.

President Murmu on the Importance of Energy Conservation

According to Rashtrapati Bhawan's office, the President said that energy conservation is the most environmentally friendly and reliable source of energy. Energy conservation is not just an option; it is the most crucial need of today. She emphasised that saving energy doesn't simply mean using less; it means utilising energy wisely, responsibly, and efficiently.

President Murmu said that when we avoid unnecessary use of electrical appliances, adopt energy-efficient devices, utilise natural light and ventilation in our homes and workplaces, or embrace solar and renewable energy options, we not only save energy but also reduce carbon emissions. The Rashtrapati Bhawan's office said that energy conservation is also essential for maintaining clean air and safe water sources and a balanced ecosystem. She stated that every unit of energy we save will be a symbol of our responsibility towards nature and our sensitivity towards future generations.

Engaging Youth for a Sustainable Future

The President emphasised that if the youth and children are aware of energy conservation and make efforts in this direction, then the goals in this area can be achieved and the sustainable development of the country can be ensured.

Green Energy as a Tool for Empowerment

The President said that access to affordable and clean energy empowers communities. It stimulates the local economy and creates new growth opportunities. Therefore, green energy is not limited to electricity generation; it is a powerful means of empowerment and inclusive development.

Government Initiatives and Achievements

The President was happy to note that the initiatives, such as Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and the National Green Hydrogen Mission, are reducing dependence on fossil fuels. The government is also promoting renewable energy adoption and energy efficiency through the Renewable Consumption Obligation and Production Linked Incentive schemes. She noted that India's energy efficiency efforts in 2023-24 resulted in energy savings of 53.60 million tonnes of oil equivalent. She said that these efforts are leading to significant economic savings annually and have also resulted in a substantial reduction in CO₂ emissions.

A Call for Collective Responsibility

The President said that the participation of every sector and citizen is essential for the success of India's energy transition. The Rashtrapati Bhawan office said that behavioural change is crucial to achieving energy efficiency across all sectors. The consciousness of adopting a balanced lifestyle in harmony with nature is fundamental to India's cultural tradition - this very sentiment forms the basis of our message to the world, "Lifestyle for Environment - LiFE."

She appreciated all stakeholders working in the field of energy conservation and said that their contribution will ensure a healthy and bright future for the coming generations. She expressed confidence that, with a spirit of collective responsibility, partnership, and public participation, India will continue to play a leading role in energy conservation and achieve its goals for a green future. (ANI)