Congress' Sukhjinder Randhawa praised rival BJP leader Capt Amarinder Singh, calling him a 'secular, straightforward administrator'. He agreed with Amarinder's views on Congress's internal democracy and stated he still respects the former CM.

Randhawa Praises Amarinder Singh, Backs Remarks on Congress

Congress leader and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday responded to BJP leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's recent remarks on the functioning of the Congress party, saying the latter is a secular, straightforward administrator whose views hold weight. "One thing is obvious -- he (Captain Amarinder Singh) is secular, an administrator and straightforward. What he said is absolutely right. In Congress, the loss is also ours because we have completely given freedom to internal democracy. Discipline is needed, but not as much as it is in the BJP," Randhawa said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Randhawa also reflected on his past relations with Captain Amarinder Singh, stating, "Whenever the Captain has risen, Congress has raised him. Whenever he has left Congress, he has never been able to become an MLA. I also feel that no matter how many differences we had, I still respect him. He is a man of his word and someone who stands with others."

Punjab Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa further praised former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, saying, "Captain Amarinder Singh is a leader even now, because a true leader is one whose work is remembered for years and years. There are many such leaders, irrespective of which party they belong to. If they have done good work, they are praised."

'BJP's Dictatorship Dangerous for Country'

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said, "The way the BJP is running, this is a dangerous thing for the country. The party where internal democracy ends, and dictatorship comes in, that party doesn't survive for a long time, let's see how long they survive. We have already completed 70 years."

Congress Plans Major Rally

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Congress party is set to hold a major rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital, intensifying its campaign over alleged "vote chori" and the SIR issue, with party leaders describing the event as a crucial step in a decisive political battle against the BJP-led government. This rally comes amid heightened political activity surrounding the Congress's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities. (ANI)