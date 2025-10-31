MK Stalin took to X to criticise PM Modi and BJP. The Tamil Nadu CM accused them of stirring hostility between Tamils and Biharis ahead of polls in Bihar. He requested PM to maintain dignity and focus on the country rather than divisive politics.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has strongly criticised Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of promoting enmity between Hindus and Muslims and stirring hostility between Tamils and Biharis for election gains. He urged the Prime Minister to remember his national role, maintain dignity, and shift focus to the welfare of the country rather than divisive politics.

PM Modi targets DMK over attacks on Bihar citizens in Tamil Nadu

Assembly elections in the state of Bihar are due in two phases, the first on November 6, the second on November 11, with vote-counting scheduled for November 14. The national ruling alliance, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is campaigning actively, led by Prime Minister Modi. At a rally in Chapra, Bihar, he accused certain state political leaders of abusing migrants from Bihar and claimed that parties in several states discriminate against people from Bihar.

Stalin's sharp criticism of the Prime Minister and BJP

On Friday, Chief Minister Stalin used his X handle to slam the Prime Minister and the BJP. He said that in a “great India that prides itself on multiculturalism and unity in diversity”, it is wrong to foster enmity between Hindus and Muslims. He said,

“I urge the Prime Minister and BJP members to stop such petty political practices … behaving in a way that creates enmity between Tamils and the people of Bihar, and to focus on the welfare of the nation.”

He added that as a Tamil himself, he was pained that the Prime Minister often forgets that he serves all citizens of India, not just a part of them, and urged him to keep the dignity befitting his office.

PM Modi's earlier remarks and the wider controversy

Just a day before Stalin's post, Prime Minister Modi had criticised leaders of several states, including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu, accusing them of abusing hardworking migrants from Bihar. He named the Congress party in Karnataka, Telangana and Punjab in a similar vein. He said:

“During these elections, the leaders who abused Biharis in their states have been called to campaign for the INDI alliance.”

Stalin and DMK members say this is part of a deliberate strategy by BJP to sow discord between communities and across state lines for electoral gain.

DMK voices echo the criticism

A senior DMK MP, Kanimozhi, also accused the BJP of resorting to 'hate politics' whenever elections are happening in northern states. She said that the party routinely portrays Tamil Nadu and Tamils as enemies when their own states are in election mode.

She further criticised the Central government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, pointing out that while many migrant workers from other states were left to fend for themselves, it was the Tamil Nadu government that stepped in to help. She urged that when the Prime Minister next visits Tamil Nadu, migrant workers — especially those from other states who were helped by Tamil Nadu — will convey how they were supported.

Annamalai accuses DMK of diverting attention from corruption scandal

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai hit back at Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, accusing him and the DMK of trying to divert public attention from the recent Rs 888-crore scam in the Municipal Administration Department. In a post on X, Annamalai said that whenever the DMK’s “corruption and hypocrisy” are exposed, it resorts to dividing people. He backed Prime Minister Modi’s remarks, saying DMK leaders, including Ponmudi, T. R. B. Raja, Dayanidhi Maran, and A. Raja, have repeatedly spoken disrespectfully about people from Bihar. He said Stalin’s claim that the PM insulted Tamils was false and an "insult to the office of the Chief Minister." Annamalai urged Stalin to 'end the politics of dividing, diverting, and distracting'.

The comments highlight rising tensions between state and central political leadership over matters of identity, migration and language. Stalin has drawn attention to how regional identities (Tamil, Bihari) are being used in national politics.

The timing is key with elections imminent in Bihar, political rhetoric is heating up, and accusations of communal or inter-state discord are gaining prominence.