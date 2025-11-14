MP CM Mohan Yadav lauded the Bihar Assembly election trends as 'encouraging,' crediting PM Modi's leadership for the projected NDA win. He congratulated the alliance and criticized Congress for its 'mismanagement' and for harming its allies.

'Trust in PM Modi's development politics' CM Yadav also congratulated PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, and the entire NDA alliance, including Nitish Kumar and Chirag Paswan, on the sweeping victory projections in the Bihar assembly polls."The trends in the Bihar election results are encouraging. Under the Prime Minister's leadership, the country has witnessed a new kind of development-oriented politics since 2014. With a landslide victory in all three Lok Sabha elections, led by the Prime Minister, the NDA also made inroads in Delhi, establishing its credibility as a government. In this same sequence, state elections are approaching for the third time, and Bihar has joined the same chain, following previously in Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, and now Bihar indicates that a wave of good governance is blowing under the Prime Minister's leadership," CM Yadav told ANI. Yadav targets Congress for defeat The Chief Minister also targeted the Congress party saying, the mismanagement of the Congress and its so-called alliance has caused the public to lose faith in them. The people are moving forward with the NDA alongside the development."On the growing victory in Bihar, I extend my congratulations to PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, BJP Chief JP Nadda, and the entire NDA alliance, along with Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and all BJP leaders. In the trend so far, BJP emerges as the top party, secondly our alliance partner JDU," CM Yadav said.Additionally, CM Mohan Yadav accused the Congress party of drowning the RJD. The Congress leader left the election field before time and the RJD party suffer its impact. 'Respecting the public mandate' "In a democracy, the people are always right, and respecting this public mandate, we all should once again come together, strengthen our democracy, and gear up for the future. Bihar is ready once again and so is the NDA government," he added.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)