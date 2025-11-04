Himanta Biswa Sarma took a dig at RJD candidate Osama Shahab, son of late gangster-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin, comparing him to terrorist Osama Bin Laden during a Bihar rally. Osama, contesting from Raghunathpur, faces several criminal cases.

Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took a swipe at late gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin's son Osama, who is contesting from Raghunathpur as RJD's candidate in the upcoming Bihar polls. He linked Mohammad Shahabuddin's son Osama to the infamous terrorist Osama Bin Laden at a Raghunathpur rally.

Himanta Biswa Sarma mocks Shahabuddin's son Osama

Addressing the public rally in Raghunathpur, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Before I came to Raghunathpur, I thought I would see Lord Ram, Lord Lakshman and Goddess Sita, but I was told that there are many Ram, Laxman and Sita here and there is also Osama. So I asked, who is Osama? This Osama is like the earlier Osama Bin Laden. We have to ensure the elimination of all Osama Bin Ladens in the state. What was Osama's father's name? He was called Shahbuddin...”

Osama Shahab, the 31-year-old, made his political debut in Bihar's Raghunathpur assembly segment on a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket. Jan Suraaj has fielded Rahul Kirti, while JDU has fielded Vikash Kumar Singh from Raghunatpur.

This constituency is considered a stronghold of his late father, a four-term MP from Lalu Prasad's RJD. However, Osama's entry into politics is not without controversy, as he faces several criminal cases, mostly related to the Arms Act, 1959.

His father, Shahabuddin, had a troubled past, with convictions in murder and attempted murder cases. The RJD's decision to field Osama has sparked controversy, with critics questioning the party's judgment.

Meanwhile, in Bihar, the elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state. The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

