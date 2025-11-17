CPI(M-L) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya demanded a review of the Bihar Assembly election results, calling the NDA's landslide victory 'beyond understanding'. He and Congress MP Tariq Anwar alleged cash transfers to women influenced the outcome.

Opposition Demands Review of Bihar Poll Results

CPI(M-L) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya on Monday demanded a thorough review of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 results after the emphatic win of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). "This result is not only contrary to our expectations, it is also beyond our understanding. This unprecedented election result deserves a thorough review," he said.

He further alleged that "three factors," including Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Rs. 10,000 deposit in women's bank accounts, and a major corporate deal with Adani, resulted in NDA's win in Bihar. "Three things happened in Bihar before or during the election period, which were unique experiments for the country. One was SIR, the other was the massive transfer of cash, and the third was a huge corporate deal with Adani in the middle of the election. Due to raising such same questions, RK Singh had to leave the BJP," he added.

On Sunday, Congress MP Tariq Anwar also alleged that the reason the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) secured a majority in the Bihar elections is that they deposited Rs. 10,000 in the accounts of women during the polls. "Our (Mahagathbandhan) vote percentage hasn't decreased, but rather theirs(NDA) has increased. The reason for that increase is the Rs 10,000 that was deposited in the women's accounts during the elections. That's what made the difference, " he said.

NDA Secures Three-Fourths Majority in Bihar

Meanwhile, On November 14, the ruling NDA got another term in Bihar, winning 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the Assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats. In Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML) (L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) -one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat. (ANI)