Congress leader Pawan Khera expressed confidence that Tejashwi Yadav would become Bihar's CM on November 14. Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi, Amit Shah, and the EC of orchestrating 'vote theft' in past elections and warned against it in Bihar.

Congress Confident of Victory, Tejashwi as CM

Congress leader Pawan Khera expressed confidence on Friday that the opposition would form a government in Bihar on November 14 and the Mahagathbandhan CM face and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav would take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Speaking to ANI, Pawan Khera said, "We are confident of forming the government on 14th November and Tejashwi Yadav will take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar."

Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Vote Theft' Plot

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged "vote theft" in the Bihar elections, claiming that fake voters had been included in election lists and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Election Commission of orchestrating voter fraud in Haryana elections. He said that Bihar's youth would not allow such manipulation this time. Addressing an election rally in Bhagalpur, Rahul Gandhi said, "There are 2 crore voters in Haryana and more than 25 lakh voters in the polling list were fake.... I guarantee you that PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, and the Election Commission have conspired to steal the Haryana election together. We said it with evidence that they committed theft in the Lok Sabha, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and now they are trying to win Bihar's election by stealing...We do not get the voter list till the last moment... The Gen Z of Bihar will not let vote theft happen here..."

Bihar Election Schedule

On November 6, voting was held on 121 seats spread across 18 districts and recorded a voter turnout of 64.5 per cent. The second phase of assembly polls is set to be held on November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14.

In the second phase, 122 seats in 20 districts will go to the polls and subsequently conclude polling for the Bihar elections. Districts including Aurangabad, Jahanabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Bhagalpur, Purnia and others will be included in the second phase.