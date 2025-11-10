Congress leader Udit Raj and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing it of opposing Bihar's caste survey and the subsequent reservation increase, while the BJP hit back, alleging RJD's history of opposing reservations.

With politics related to reservation intensifying in Bihar in the past few days, Congress leader Udit Raj launched a scathing attack on the state government, accusing it of opposing the caste survey and an increase in reservation. "BJP opposed the caste survey conducted in Bihar and the increase in reservation limit to 65% by Nitish Kumar... Rahul Gandhi is right that Nitish Kumar ruined Bihar, and the BJP is its ally... PM Modi became prime minister with the support of MPs from Bihar... All the industries are located in Gujarat... I appeal to people to vote for Tejashwi. When every household gets jobs, only then will migration from Bihar stop," Udit Raj told ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, Mahagathbandhan Chief Minister nominee Tejashwi Yadav alleged that PM Narendra Modi has cheated the people of Bihar, stating that he has "eaten" up the reservation of the citizens. He said that Bihar would vote for change during the first phase and again on November 11 "Today is the last day of the election campaign. The environment is very good. The people of Bihar have voted for change, and they will do the same on 11th November. Whether it is the Prime Minister or any other minister, no one is talking about the reservation we gave during our government for 17 months. The Prime Minister has eaten up the 65% reservation of the people. They should talk about what they gave to Bihar and Gujarat," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

BJP Accuses RJD of Opposing Social Justice

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, while targeting RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, alleged that the party has consistently opposed social justice measures, including reservations. "Whenever a reservation was introduced in the country, it happened with the support of the BJP. RJD has always opposed reservations. Lalu ji tore apart the Women's Reservation Bill," he added.

Record Turnout Marks First Phase of Polling

The first phase of the Bihar elections, saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history.

Elections for 122 assembly seats are scheduled on November 11. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14. (ANI)