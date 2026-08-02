Union Minister V Somanna stated the Centre has no objection to Karnataka's Mekedatu project, contingent on corrections to the DPR. He added that CM DK Shivakumar will work towards an agreement with Tamil Nadu to resolve the Cauvery water dispute.

Centre Gives Conditional Nod to Mekedatu Project

Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna on Sunday said the Centre has no objection to Karnataka's Mekedatu project, subject to certain corrections being made in the Detailed Project Report (DPR). Somanna said Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar would work towards evolving an agreement between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to ensure that past mistakes are not repeated in the future while addressing the long-standing Cauvery water dispute.

Speaking to the reporters after an all-party meeting over the Cauvery water issue, Somanna said, "The Chief Minister convened this meeting to find a solution to a difficult and complex situation. Fortunately, nature has come to our aid in the month of August with good rainfall. The Mekedatu project was also discussed. The Government of India has stated that it has no objection to the Mekedatu project. The Chief Minister will speak about evolving an agreement between the two states so that the mistakes of the past are not repeated in the future. The Centre has given its approval subject to certain corrections being made in the Detailed Project Report (DPR)."

"The Government of India has conveyed its position within its jurisdiction, and we have already informed the state government about the technical issues that need to be addressed. In Karnataka, discussions have been held on how much water should be earmarked for drinking purposes and how much should be used for other needs. In Tamil Nadu, discussions still need to take place on how much water should be allocated for drinking purposes, the first crop, and the second crop. The discussion held today under the Chief Minister's leadership is appropriate," he added.

Background of the Cauvery Water Dispute

The all-party meeting was held against the backdrop of renewed discussions over the sharing of Cauvery river water between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The Cauvery water dispute is a long-running inter-state river water-sharing conflict with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu being the principal parties. The dispute revolves around how the waters of the Cauvery River should be shared, particularly during years of low rainfall.

The issue has gained fresh attention due to Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project. Tamil Nadu has traditionally opposed the project, arguing that it could impact the flow of Cauvery water downstream, while Karnataka has maintained that the project would help meet drinking water requirements and regulate water availability. The Mekedatu project has remained a key point of contention between the two states despite several rounds of discussions over the years. (ANI)