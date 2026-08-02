Former AP Minister Gudivada Amarnadh claimed YSRCP deserves sole credit for the Bhogapuram International Airport. He accused the TDP-NDA alliance of making false claims and challenged them to prove who acquired land and secured permissions for the project.

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Gudivada Amarnadh on Sunday alleged that the YSRCP is the only party that should get credit for the Bhogapuram International Airport and urged the TDP-NDA alliance not to take credit for the project.

Speaking to ANI, Amarnadh stated that the claims made by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh regarding the Bhogapuram International Airport were "false", asserting that the previous YSRCP government under former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy played a key role in initiating the project.

'False Narrative' at Inauguration

Amarnadh's remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bhogapuram International Airport in Andhra Pradesh's Uttarandhra region, describing the project as a landmark development for the area. Speaking about the inauguration, Amarnadh said, "A historical event took place yesterday under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi Garu, the opening of the Bhogapuram International Airport in the Uttarandhra region, which is a landmark project in the Uttarandhra area." However, he alleged that the leaders on the dais had presented a "false narrative" by claiming that Jagan Mohan Reddy had opposed the airport project.

Amarnadh Challenges TDP-NDA Government

"I demand and challenge the Telugu Desam Party and NDA-led government in Andhra Pradesh: Who got all the permissions for the Bhogapuram International Airport? Who carried out the land acquisition? Who secured all the licences?" he said.

Amarnadh claimed that the project was incorporated by GMR in May 2020, when Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and that the foundation stone was laid in May 2023 after the required permissions were secured.

He further said that the previous government had promised that the airport would begin commercial operations by 2026 and claimed that the project was completed within the 24-to-30 month timeframe requested from the developer.

"YSRCP is the only party that should get credit for Bhogapuram International Airport. I request the TDP and others to stop taking credit for this. We have done this in the last 24 to 30 months. Stop doing this event management and negative publicity," Amarnadh said.

He urged the people of Andhra Pradesh to consider the facts surrounding the project and credited former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy with initiating and building the airport.