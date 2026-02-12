UP Woman Who Eloped With Son-In-Law Now Goes Missing from Bihar, Fled With Cash, Jewellery
In a fresh twist to Aligarh case, 38-year-old Anita Devi, who had eloped with her son-in-law Rahul in April 2025, has reportedly gone missing again. Rahul alleged she fled from Bihar with Rs 2 lakh and jewellery along with her brother-in-law.
In a new development in the widely discussed Aligarh case, 38-year-old Anita Devi, also known as Apna, has reportedly gone missing again. This time, her husband Rahul, the same man who was earlier engaged to marry her daughter, has filed a complaint claiming she ran away with cash and jewellery, according to a report by Bhaskar English.
Rahul approached the police on Wednesday and alleged that Anita fled with Rs 2 lakh in cash and gold and silver jewellery. He also claimed she left with her brother-in-law. However, police in Aligarh refused to register the complaint, stating that the matter relates to Bihar, where the couple had been living.
How the story first began
The case first came to light in April 2025. Anita Devi, a resident of Manoharapur Kayasth village under Madrak police station area in Aligarh, went missing on April 6, just days before her daughter Shivani’s wedding.
Shivani’s marriage had been fixed for April 16, 2025, with Rahul, the son of Omveer Singh from Riya Nagla village in the Dado area. However, ten days before the wedding, Anita suddenly disappeared.
Around the same time, Rahul also left his home, telling his family he was going to buy clothes. He did not return. Both switched off their mobile phones after leaving Aligarh.
Five days later, Rahul called his father and told him not to search for him as he would not come back. It was then that both families realised that Anita and Rahul were together.
Search across states and surrender
After a police complaint was filed, teams conducted raids in several states, including Bihar. The couple travelled nearly 2,826 kilometres while on the run. Police later said they had hidden in Nepal, Delhi, Bihar and different parts of Uttar Pradesh.
About ten days after going missing, Anita and Rahul surrendered at Dado police station.
Anita was taken into custody on April 16 and later counselled at the police line. During questioning, she made it clear that she did not want to return to her first husband or family.
‘She is my wife,’ Rahul had said
Rahul had earlier told the media that Anita was not his mother-in-law but his wife. He said they planned to marry soon and asked people to stop calling her his mother-in-law.
After counselling, police released both of them as Anita refused to go back with her family. Legal formalities were completed in the presence of both families, the Bhaskar English reported.
When journalists tried to speak to Anita outside the counselling centre, she reacted angrily and warned them not to make more videos. She said she would break their mobile phones if they continued recording.
Four-hour counselling session revelations
During a four-hour counselling session on April 18, Anita shared details about her personal life. She said she had faced harassment and constant taunts at home for three months, especially over her conversations with Rahul.
She said she had suppressed her desires for 20 years and lived according to others’ expectations. She claimed she had sacrificed her wishes while raising her children and now wanted to live life on her own terms.
Anita said she finally received respect from Rahul and believed she would be happy with him. She also stated that her children would be fine with their father and family.
Despite her husband Jeetu being ready to take her back, she refused. After counselling, she left with Rahul.
Life in Bihar and fresh allegations
Rahul later moved to Bihar and started earning by selling clothes through hawking. The couple had been living together since then.
According to Rahul’s recent complaint, Anita left their home on February 6. He claims she ran away with Rs 2 lakh in cash and jewellery.
He also alleged that around 15 days before leaving, Anita had contacted her brother-in-law. Rahul said he heard an audio recording in which the two discussed living together.
Rahul further claimed there was another recording suggesting that they had planned to poison him before running away. These claims have not yet been officially confirmed by police.
Police response and jurisdiction issue
When Rahul approached the police in Aligarh, officials reportedly refused to register the complaint. They told him that since the couple were living in Bihar, the matter falls under Bihar Police jurisdiction.
As of now, there is no official statement from Bihar Police about the case.
Impact on families
Meanwhile, Anita’s first husband Jeetu has remarried about a month ago. Their daughter Shivani, whose wedding with Rahul was fixed earlier, has not yet found another match.
Family members have said they no longer want any connection with Anita. They claim they have forgotten her and do not wish to receive any updates about her life.
The case has once again become a topic of discussion in Aligarh. What began as a shocking elopement before a wedding has now taken another unexpected turn.
Police investigations are awaited to confirm the fresh allegations and establish the truth behind Anita’s latest disappearance.
