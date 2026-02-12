After a police complaint was filed, teams conducted raids in several states, including Bihar. The couple travelled nearly 2,826 kilometres while on the run. Police later said they had hidden in Nepal, Delhi, Bihar and different parts of Uttar Pradesh.

About ten days after going missing, Anita and Rahul surrendered at Dado police station.

Anita was taken into custody on April 16 and later counselled at the police line. During questioning, she made it clear that she did not want to return to her first husband or family.

‘She is my wife,’ Rahul had said

Rahul had earlier told the media that Anita was not his mother-in-law but his wife. He said they planned to marry soon and asked people to stop calling her his mother-in-law.

After counselling, police released both of them as Anita refused to go back with her family. Legal formalities were completed in the presence of both families, the Bhaskar English reported.

When journalists tried to speak to Anita outside the counselling centre, she reacted angrily and warned them not to make more videos. She said she would break their mobile phones if they continued recording.