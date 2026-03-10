AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi challenged BJP MP Jagdambika Pal's authority to chair the no-confidence debate in Lok Sabha, citing constitutional articles over house rules and accusing the government of creating a 'constitutional mess'.

AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday raised a point of order in the Lok Sabha, questioning the legitimacy of BJP MP Jagdambika Pal chairing the proceedings. Owaisi argued that Pal, appointed by the Speaker, can't preside over the no-confidence motion debate, citing Articles 95 and 96 of the Constitution. He demanded the House's stand be taken, stating Rule 10 can't override constitutional provisions, and accuses the government of creating a "constitutional mess."

"Sir, you (BJP MP Jagdambika Pal) are sitting in the Chair. You have been appointed by the Speaker. I am of the opinion that you cannot sit over there and take up this proceedings. The House stand should be taken. Rule 10 cannot overtake Articles 95 and 96 of the Constitution. This government has made a constitutional mess," he said.

Constitutional Conflict Explained

Owaisi contended that the government is using procedural rules to bypass mandatory constitutional requirements. Articles 95 & 96 Articles of the Constitution deal with the duties of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, including who presides when these offices are vacant or when a resolution for removal is under consideration. Rule 10 of the Lok Sabha allows the Speaker to nominate a 'Panel of Chairpersons' to preside in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Government Responds to Opposition

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday replied to the motion of removal of the Speaker in the Lok Sabha, as he accused the Opposition bench of being "restless" and trying to go against the will of the people, as they allegedly look to steal the Speaker's power for themselves.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition MPs amid sloganeering, Minister Rijiju said that he has "no cure" if one believes themselves to be above the speaker in the House, referencing the previous statement of Rahul Gandhi. "When you look at the Constitution and the rules of the House, no one has challenged any decision of the Speaker. That day, I was upset by the fact that the Opposition MP said I do not need permission from anyone to speak in Parliament; this is on record. 'This is my right to speak in Parliament, our Leader of Opposition said. So I was thinking, there are many senior members in Congress, why did they not explain that in this House, PM, minister, LoP can be present, but one needs permission from the Speaker to speak," Rijiju said in the House.

Heated Exchanges in the House

Earlier, as the debate on the no-confidence motion started, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi took a swipe at Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, stating that he will be remembered as the minister who "interrupted the Opposition the most". "In future, when there will be research on parliamentary records and transcripts are looked at, statistics will tell that Kiren Rijiju was the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, who interrupted the Opposition the most," he said.

Coming to Rijiju's defence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that such interuptions are only necessary when someone doesn't adhere to the parliamentary rules, citing his tenure as the Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will speak on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the motion seeking the removal of Om Birla as Speaker of the Lok Sabha. (ANI)