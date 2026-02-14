A children’s hospital owner in Bihar's Araria was allegedly abused and slapped by Additional District Magistrate (ADM) during an official inspection - a video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

A children’s hospital owner in Bihar's Araria was allegedly abused and slapped by Additional District Magistrate (ADM) during an official inspection - a video of the same has gone viral on social media. The visuals reportedly show the ADM entering the doctor’s chamber at Bachpan Neo & Child Hospital in Forbesganj, asking his name twice and then allegedly slapping him when the doctor asked him the reason for questioning.

The doctor has alleged that the inspection team barged into his chamber without prior notice and began verbally abusing him for not wearing an apron. As tensions escalated, he accused the ADM of slapping him without provocation.

The ADM has filed a counter-complaint, claiming that he was assaulted and wrongfully confined by hospital staff during the inspection drive, according to reports circulating on X.

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered backlash from the Bihar Health Services Association (BHSA), which has strongly condemned the alleged assault. In a letter dated February 12, 2026, addressed to the Secretary of the Health Department, the Association demanded the immediate suspension of the officer concerned and called for a fair and impartial inquiry.

The association issued a stern 48-hour ultimatum, and warned that healthcare services across the district could be suspended if strict action is not taken.

“Such incidents seriously affect the morale, dignity, and safety of doctors in the state. They are creating an atmosphere of fear and anger among doctors. These incidents are also extremely harmful to the smooth functioning of the healthcare system. If appropriate action is not taken against the officer within the stipulated time, the Bihar Health Services Association will be compelled to take further steps to protect the dignity and safety of doctors,” the letter stated.