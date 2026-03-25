A man died after being hit by the incoming Patna–Howrah Vande Bharat Express at Barh railway station under the Danapur division of the East Central Railway (ECR) on Tuesday.

A man died after being hit by the incoming Patna–Howrah Vande Bharat Express at Barh railway station under the Danapur division of the East Central Railway (ECR) on Tuesday. The incident happened around 9 am at platform number 2. According to Danapur RPF Commandant Uday Singh Pawar, the victim had reportedly moved close to the platform edge to spit after chewing tobacco as the semi-high-speed train came.

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In a split second, the speeding Vande Bharat Express hit him, leaving him with critical head injuries and throwing him onto the platform.

Bakhtiyarpur RPF Inspector Jawhar Lall said that Barh RPF and GRP personnel immediately rushed to the spot and took the injured man to Barh Sadar Hospital. However, despite efforts to save him, the man succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

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GRP officials at Barh have registered a case of unnatural death (UD) and launched an investigation.

Railway authorities from the Danapur division and RPF have issued a strong advisory urging passengers to maintain a safe distance from platforms during train arrivals and departures to prevent such incidents.