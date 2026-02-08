- Home
A 6-year-old girl was found raped and murdered near a pond in Bihar's Darbhanga after going missing on Saturday evening. Police arrested suspect Vikas Mahto after children identified him from CCTV footage, and bloodstains were found on his clothes.
Girl raped, found dead near pond in Darbhanga
A shocking crime in Bihar’s Darbhanga has left residents angry and deeply disturbed after a 6-year-old girl was found raped and murdered near a pond. The incident came to light late on Saturday night after the child went missing earlier in the evening.
Police have arrested a suspect based on CCTV footage and say the investigation is continuing with multiple teams working on the case, according to a report by India Today.
Girl went missing while playing outside in evening hours
According to the family, the girl had stepped out in the evening and was playing outside with two other girls of similar age. When she did not return home after some time, relatives began searching for her in nearby lanes and open areas. As hours passed and darkness set in, concern quickly turned into panic among family members and neighbours.
Locals discover body after dogs bark near deserted spot
During the search, residents heard dogs barking near a quiet, deserted area close to a pond. When locals went there to check, they found the girl lying in a pool of blood. The police were informed immediately. Officers from the University police station reached the spot, secured the area, and sent the body for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.
Senior officers and forensic teams join the probe
Senior Superintendent of Police Jagunath Reddy also visited the scene and took charge of the investigation. Teams from the forensic science laboratory and the cyber cell were called in to collect evidence from the area. Police said all available leads are being examined carefully.
Speaking at the site, SSP Reddy confirmed that the body of a 6-year-old girl had been recovered and said a thorough investigation was underway with all teams pressed into service.
Children’s account and CCTV footage lead to suspect
During questioning, police learnt that three girls had been playing near the pond. The accused allegedly tried to grab all of them but managed to catch only one and dragged her towards a dark spot. The other two escaped and later told their families what they had seen.
The children said they recognised the man. Investigators then checked CCTV cameras in nearby areas and showed the footage to them. Based on their identification, the suspect was named as Vikas Mahto. Police teams raided his residence and arrested him. Officers said bloodstains were found on his clothes at the time of arrest, and he has been taken into custody for questioning.
Family alleges sexual assault and demands strict punishment
The victim’s relatives alleged that she was sexually assaulted before being killed. A family member said she had gone missing in the evening and was later found dead near the pond. They claimed the condition of the body showed signs of severe violence and demanded the strictest punishment for the accused.
SSP Reddy said the exact sequence of events would become clear only after the post-mortem report is received. He added that the medical findings will help establish the facts and confirm the nature of the assault.
Protests erupt as residents block road seeking justice
Anger over the crime spilled onto the streets on Sunday. Residents gathered near the Sundarpur Bela Temple and blocked a main road, demanding swift justice. Some protesters raised slogans against the administration and asked that the accused be handed over to them.
Heavy police deployment was made in the area to prevent any untoward incident. Senior officers spoke to the protesters and assured them that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty.
Investigation continues as police urge calm
Police said several teams are working on different aspects of the case, including CCTV analysis, witness statements, and forensic reports. Authorities have appealed to the public to remain calm and allow the investigation to proceed without interference.
Officials told India Today the post-mortem report is awaited and is expected to play a key role in confirming the sequence of events. Late on Saturday night, SSP Reddy had visited the crime scene and assured the family that no one involved would be spared if found guilty.
