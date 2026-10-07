In a horrifying incident in Bihar's Ara district, a man brutally attacked his wife with scissors, stabbing her over 170 times due to suspicions of an extramarital affair. The victim underwent critical, life-saving surgery and is recovering, while the accused husband has been arrested for attempted murder.

In a shocking and horrifying incident that took place in Bihar’s Bhojpur district of Ara, a wife was allegedly attacked by her husband with scissors following a suspicion that she had an affair with her elder brother-in-law.

The incident took place late Saturday, October 31, in the Badi Mathiya area, falling under the jurisdiction of the Town police station in Ara. The picture has gone viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where the 26-year-old victim, identified as Rakhi Devi, was seen with stitches around her face and reportedly recovering in a medical care facility following the brutal attack.

The victim and her husband, identified as Pankaj Kumar Thakur, have been married since 2019, and the couple has two children, three-year-old Abhiraj and two-year-old Pari. Reportedly, the woman’s family members revealed that the couple has been experiencing marital struggles due to the accused’s persistent jealousy and baseless accusations regarding her character.

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How Did the Shocking Incident Unfold in Bihar?

Badi Mathiya area, which is located in the Town police station area of Ara, became the scene of a horrific attack around 2 am on Saturday night. The victim was allegedly sleeping when her husband mounted a brutal, unprovoked assault following a heated argument over a mobile phone dispute.

According to reports, Pankaj accused Rakhi (also known as Nikita Devi) of having an extramarital affair with his brother Raja Babu and alleged that she had tampered with her mobile phone. Despite her father interfering to verify the phone and clear her name, Pankaj remained unconvinced.

In an uncontrollable fit of rage, Pankaj, according to the victim, jumped on her like ‘an animal’, grabbed a pair of scissors, and stabbed her repeatedly over 170 times across her face, neck, back, and arms until she collapsed unconscious. Her cries were heard by her family, who immediately took her to the hospital in a critical condition.

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Rakhi Devi was reportedly bleeding across her body, with severe injuries to her head, neck, face, and back. The attack was so brutal that the victim had to The attack was so brutal that the victim had to undergo a three-hour surgery conducted by Dr. Vikash Singh.

Devi was reportedly admitted to a private clinic in Ara, where she is undergoing treatment under surgeon Dr Vikash Singh. She was initially taken to Ara Sadar Hospital, but doctors referred her to Patna.

Dr Vikash Singh Details Rakhi’s Critical Condition and Life-Saving Emergency Surgery

Dr Vikash Singh, who is treating Rakhi Devi at the private hospital in Patna, detailed her severe condition upon arrival and the multi-hour operation required to stabilize her.

Speaking to the Times of India (TOI), Vikas stated that the victim had 150 stitches across her body after being severely stabbed, adding that the life-saving procedure was challenging given that she needed rare O-negative blood, which was extremely difficult to procure on short notice.

“On her neck and the surrounding area alone, there were more than 70 stab wounds, 30 to 40 wounds on her back, and about 15 to 20 wounds near her breast/chest. I have rarely come across such gruesome stabbing injuries in any patient. It took me more than three hours of surgery to save her life," Dr. Vikas said.

“Saving her life was very challenging. She needed O-negative blood, which is extremely rare to find immediately. However, we somehow managed to procure O-negative blood for transfusion, as she had suffered profuse bleeding after being severely stabbed. It is by the grace of God that she has survived such a gruesome attack," she added.

Meanwhile, accused husband Pankaj Kumar Thakur has been arrested by Bhojpur police and has been charged with attempted murder following a formal complaint filed by the victim’s family.

As per the official statement by the Bhojpur SP’s office, it was revealed that Pankaj intended to kill his wife by stabbing her with scissors and a knife.

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