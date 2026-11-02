A video from Delhi's Dwarka-Palam area shows a man attacking a Mahindra Thar. The footage shows him hitting the driver and striking Thar before another person intervenes. The Thar driver later claimed that the man had attacked him with a screwdriver.

A road rage incident in Delhi's Dwarka has sparked debate on social media after a video showed a man attacking a Mahindra Thar with a Uttarakhand registration number. The footage, reportedly from the Dwarka-Palam area, shows the angry man approaching the SUV, hitting its driver and then striking its window while the driver initially appears reluctant to retaliate. The video was recorded by a passer-by, who questioned why the argument had turned violent. According to the person filming, the dispute could have been settled through a calm conversation, even if the cab driver had suffered damage to his vehicle.

The man recording the incident can be heard saying that the Thar driver had even opened his window when the other man approached him. However, the situation escalated when the latter allegedly started hitting him and attacking the vehicle. The attacker continued behaving aggressively until another man intervened and stopped him.

Thar driver says he was attacked with a screwdriver

The person driving the Thar later identified himself in the comments section of the Instagram post. He claimed that the other man had approached him with a screwdriver and tried to attack him.

According to the Thar driver's account, the dispute began after the cab driver allegedly hit his vehicle while overtaking. The cab driver then reportedly confronted him, claiming that the Thar driver had overtaken his car.

The Thar driver said he was trying to defend himself when the man pulled out a screwdriver and began attacking him. He also claimed that he suffered three to four cuts during the incident.

Explaining why he did not immediately get out of his vehicle, the driver said he was concerned about being injured, particularly around his neck. He further alleged that the man used the screwdriver to hit his car's side mirror before putting it back in his pocket.

The driver also confirmed in the comments that he had filed a complaint and was doing fine.

Internet reacts to Thar driver's response

The video has triggered mixed reactions online. While some users praised the Thar driver for avoiding a physical fight, others made jokes about a Thar owner being attacked instead of the usual stereotypes associated with the SUV.

One user advised the driver to prioritise his safety and install a dashcam. Another suggested submitting the video to Delhi Police as evidence. Several users also asked whether he had filed an FIR.

Some comments joked that the Thar driver had damaged the vehicle's reputation by not retaliating. Others pointed out that he might have had reasons to avoid a confrontation, including the possibility that the SUV did not belong to him.

A few users also made remarks about the vehicle's Uttarakhand registration number, calling the driver a gentleman for choosing not to escalate the fight.