An Instagram post showcased a father's hilarious and heartwarming solution to the Karwa Chauth moon problem, garnering 97,000 likes. The video highlighted a dad taping a paper-cut moon to his forehead, allowing his wife to break her fast, and was captioned, "Papa to greenflag niklgye."

A now viral video quickly grabbed much attention and for all the right reasons. Let us tell you why. The video showed a father's creative, humorous solution to the traditional Karwa Chauth moon sighting challenge. "Papa to greenflag niklgye," its caption read.

Karwa Chauth: a yearly Hindu festival. Married women observe it, fasting from sunrise to moonrise. They pray for their husbands' long lives and prosperity. Sighting the moon is a key moment, marking the end of the day-long fast. Clouds or poor visibility often make this a challenge this year.

An Ingenious Solution for the Moon

Karwa Chauth observers often face this issue. No actual moon? No problem. The now viral-dad crafted a makeshift 'paper moon' and taped it to his forehead so his wife can break fast. This whimsical, effective 'jugaad' — an innovative, often makeshift solution — provided a perfect substitute. His wife promptly completed the fast's key rituals. No delay. He turned potential frustration into a moment of pure joy.

Take a look at The Heartwarming Video!

How Netizen's Reacted!

The video took no time to go massively viral on social media. One user wrote, “So sweet uncle ji.” Another user wrote, “Greenflag pro max papa hh humare.” One more user wrote, “World is healing.” Another comment read, “Last generation of innocent papa.”