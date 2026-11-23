SBSP Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has criticized Akhilesh Yadav for failing to meet or greet Azam Khan following his release from jail, alleging that the SP chief has sidelined a leader who was once vital to the party's political operations.

Rajbhar Takes A Dig At Akhilesh Yadav Over Treatment Of Azam Khan

Uttar Pradesh Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) national president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday took a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his alleged lack of engagement with senior party leader Azam Khan following the interim release from jail. In a post on X, Rajbhar remarked that Khan's release did not appear to have brought much happiness to the SP chief.

"My friend Akhilesh Yadav-ji, good morning!... Your 'uncle' (Chachajan) has stepped out of jail for a few days, but it doesn't seem like his release has brought you much joy!" Rajbhar wrote. He further questioned why Akhilesh had not exchanged greetings with Khan, met him or invited him to Lucknow for Mulayam Singh Yadav's birth anniversary. "You haven't exchanged greetings with him, haven't found the time to meet him, and didn't even invite him to Lucknow for the late Netaji’s birth anniversary. Is everything alright?" he said.

Taking a further swipe at the SP chief, Rajbhar referred to his relationship with his father and "biological uncle" while questioning his regard for Khan, whom he described as a "political uncle". "Well, when you didn't show any regard for your own father or your biological uncle, what can one even say about this 'political uncle' (Rampuri Chacha)? He is, after all, a more 'distant' relation," Rajbhar said.

The SBSP chief also criticised the SP's Muslim-Yadav (M-Y) political equation, alleging that the party's claim of brotherhood had only one permanent element, while the other half kept changing. "In reality, the 'M-Y' (Muslim-Yadav) equation that you refer to as 'brotherhood' (bhaichara) has only one 'permanent' element; the 'brothers' (bhai) who share your Kamsa-like mindset. As for the 'fodder' (chara), the other half of the equation, its face keeps changing; once it was Azam, now it’s someone else," he wrote.

Questioning whether Akhilesh had started considering Khan politically irrelevant, Rajbhar said the same leader had earlier managed the political activities of the SP in western Uttar Pradesh. "Could it be that you, too, have started to view this 'uncle' as a 'spent bullet' (a dud cartridge)? This very same uncle used to manage the entire political underworld of Western UP for your 'Saifai Syndicate'!" he said.

"He developed such a peculiar obsession with having his shoes cleaned by a 'hired hand' (tankhaiya) that today, he wanders around like a spent cartridge. Word has it that he’s been giving interviews, claiming he’s now 'up for sale'—waiting for someone to offer the right price," Rajbhar wrote. He also cautioned Akhilesh, claiming that other political figures were interested in Khan and could attempt to bring him into their fold.

Meanwhile, SP State President Shyam Lal Pal exuded confidence in the INDIA bloc to form the next government in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. "The INDIA alliance is meant to save India's Constitution and democracy. A meeting on this will be held in Delhi tomorrow. A decision will emerge after the meeting. The INDIA alliance will form the government in Uttar Pradesh," he said on Sunday.