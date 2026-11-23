Delhi Police arrested two men, Md. Abbas and Sameer, for an attempted murder in Jafrabad involving a paper cutter. The victim survived, and efforts to catch the third suspect, Sakir, continue. A separate fatal road accident case is also pending.

Delhi Police Arrest Two Suspects In Jafrabad Attempted Murder Case

Delhi Police has arrested two accused in connection with an attempted murder case registered at Jafrabad Police Station. The weapon used in the crime, a paper cutter, has also been recovered, and efforts are underway to apprehend the third accused. According to police, the incident took place in the early hours of November 19, 2026, when the 22-year-old complainant, Aslam, was allegedly intercepted near Rashid Biryani in Jafrabad by three persons known to him. The accused allegedly abused and threatened him over an old enmity.

When he tried to escape, they overpowered him, placed a knife against his neck and forcibly took him on a motorcycle to Gali No. 21, Brahampuri. There, all three allegedly attacked him with knives, inflicting multiple injuries on his neck, arms and other body parts, before fleeing. The injured managed to reach Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital with the help of an unidentified two-wheeler rider and was subsequently referred to GTB Hospital for further treatment.

Following the registration of FIR No. 446/26 dated November 19, 2026, under Sections 140(4)/109/3(5) of the BNS, a dedicated team was constituted under the leadership of SHO Jafrabad Inspector Rajender Singh. During the investigation, the team arrested Md. Abbas alias Chhamiya (26) on November 20, followed by Sameer (23) on November 22. The weapon of offence, a paper cutter, was also recovered. Both arrested accused have no previous criminal involvement, according to police. The third accused, identified as Sakir, is still absconding. Further investigation is underway.

Fatal Road Accident in Mayapuri

Earlier, a youth aged between 20 and 22 was killed in a road accident at Mayapuri Chowk in Delhi on Friday night, with police receiving a PCR call at Rajouri Garden police station around 10:43 pm on November 20. On reaching the spot, police found the youth dead with severe injuries. He was identified as Bishal Roy, a resident of Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, through an Aadhaar card recovered from his belongings. A broken helmet and a bag containing clothes were also recovered from the scene, though no vehicle was found there.

According to another caller, a truck was involved in the accident. Police are working to identify the suspected vehicle based on the provided information. The body has been preserved in the mortuary of DDU Hospital, while efforts are underway to inform the deceased's family members. An FIR under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the BNS has been registered at PS Rajouri Garden, and further investigation is underway.