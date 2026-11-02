A man in Ludhiana, Punjab, allegedly stabbed his wife to death over suspected infidelity shortly after the couple returned from Australia. Their son discovered his severely injured mother and accused his father of washing the murder weapon to conceal evidence.

A shocking murder case has emerged from Ludhiana, Punjab, where a 50-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death after suspecting her of having an affair. The incident took place at the couple's residence in Vikas Nagar, on Pakhowal Road, just days after they returned from Australia.

The victim, identified as 49-year-old Kamaldeep Kaur, was found lying in a pool of blood inside her bedroom with multiple stab wounds. According to their son, Gagandeep Singh, his father, Ravinder Singh, sent him outside on Saturday evening, between 4:30 pm and 5 pm, to run an errand. When he returned, he discovered his mother seriously injured.

The woman was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Police have arrested the accused husband.

Son Alleges Father Washed Knife After Murder

Gagandeep told police that his parents had been living in Australia for the past six months and had returned to Ludhiana last Friday. He had gone to Amritsar airport to receive them.

According to his account, Ravinder suspected Kamaldeep of having an affair, leading to frequent arguments between the couple. Gagandeep further alleged that his father washed the knife and put it away in an attempt to conceal evidence after the attack.

Neighbour Heard Son's Desperate Cry For Help

A neighbour, Narinder Kaur, said she was returning from a nearby Gurdwara when she noticed the house gate was open. Sensing something was wrong, she called out to the family. She then heard Gagandeep screaming for help.

He reportedly shouted, "Aunty, come quickly! Mom has been killed." Police Investigate Murder Dugri Police have launched an investigation. Station officer Gurmukh Singh said Kamaldeep was stabbed in the back and abdomen, resulting in severed blood vessels. The accused has been arrested, and investigators are examining the motive and circumstances surrounding the murder.