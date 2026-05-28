Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has resigned on the Congress high command's directive. He thanked party leaders for two terms and stressed that the party retains an absolute majority. DK Shivakumar is seen as his likely successor.

In a significant political development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced his resignation on Thursday, marking a pivotal transition for the state's Congress-led government. Following directives from the party high command, Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation to the Governor's office, emphasising his commitment to constitutional processes.

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Siddaramaiah on Resignation: 'Constitution is Our Religion'

During a press conference, the outgoing Chief Minister declared, "I am a politician and I have understood that the constitution is our religion. Voters are fans, God. I had the opportunity to speak to 7 crore people of Kannada Nadu. I had the opportunity to become the Chief Minister twice. I would like to express my immense gratitude to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, who have provided this opportunity."

He stressed that despite his resignation, the Congress party maintains an "absolute majority" with 135+1 seats and the support of two independents. "Our party has won 135+1 seats. In addition, two independents have also supported our government. We are in the absolute majority."

Symbolic Passing of the Torch

The resignation follows a high-level meeting at the CM's official residence, 'Kaveri,' where Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was seen paying respects to Siddaramaiah, a gesture interpreted as a symbolic passing of the torch.

"I have submitted my resignation today after the high command told me to resign earlier. I am fully confident that the Governor will accept it when he comes. Because it has to be done according to the constitution. Their procedure is up to them. Once the Chief Minister resigns, the next Chief Minister should allow it; that is their responsibility. We are in the absolute majority. Therefore, it is Constitutional that the Chief Minister should be allowed to form the government."

Siddaramaiah expressed deep appreciation for the opportunities provided by senior party leadership, specifically thanking Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge for the chance to serve as Chief Minister twice. "I would like to express my immense gratitude to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, who have provided this opportunity," he said.

Resignation Awaits Governor's Acceptance

While the resignation has been submitted to the Special Secretary to the Governor, Prabhu Shankar, it awaits formal acceptance by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, who is currently travelling to Bengaluru. This comes after growing speculation over a leadership change in Karnataka, which recently completed three years of Congress rule. Several senior ministers, including HK Patil, Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil and Ramalinga Reddy, were present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has reportedly departed from Nagda for Indore by road and is scheduled to travel to Bengaluru by flight.

Supporters Celebrate and Pray for New Roles

Following the development, supporters of Shivakumar gathered outside his residence in Bengaluru, distributing sweets in anticipation of his elevation. In Kalaburagi, members of the Indian Youth Congress performed a special puja at the Shri Sharana Basaveshwara Temple, seeking that Priyank Kharge be appointed Deputy Chief Minister if the leadership change goes through. (ANI)