As Rajasthan battles a severe heatwave with temperatures over 45°C, Jaipur's SMS hospital has set up special measures. This includes shaded areas, cold water, and dedicated wards and ICUs to treat patients suffering from heat-related illnesses.

As the spell of severe heat continues across Rajasthan, temperatures have reached or exceeded 45 degrees Celsius in most districts. Special arrangements have been put in place for patients visiting the state's largest government facility, Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital during this summer season.

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As Rajasthan's largest government hospital, the facility witnesses a daily influx of thousands of patients and their accompanying family members. Consequently, special measures have been implemented here to provide relief from the heat.

Special Measures at SMS Hospital

Deepak Maheshwari, Principal and Controller, SMS Medical College and Hospital, Jaipur said that tin sheds and shaded areas have been set up at various locations, alongside arrangements for providing cold drinking water. Furthermore, a dedicated ward and a separate medical unit staffed by specialized doctors have been deployed to attend to patients suffering from heat-related ailments.

"We have put up green curtains everywhere in our hospital where patients are directly exposed to sunlight. We have arranged cold water everywhere. In most places, patients have been asked to sit under shades, and we have made arrangements for shades in most areas. We have identified wards--new wards have been set up. Along with wards, we have also designated ICUs for heatwave patients," he said.

Health Advisory Amidst Soaring Temperatures

According to Maheshwari, the prevailing heatwave and severe temperatures can pose various health risks to critically ill patients. In particular, young children, the elderly, and individuals suffering from chronic or serious medical conditions are advised to exercise extreme caution during this summer season.

He advised the people to avoid venturing outdoors into the sunlight and ensure they maintain a continuous intake of fluids "We have spoken about this multiple times. I have advised that people should not go out in extreme heat unless it is absolutely necessary. If they do go out in the heat, they should drink plenty of water, wear full-sleeved clothes, use umbrellas, and those who are vulnerable--like people with heart problems, the elderly, or children (those on both ends of the age spectrum), or those suffering from other diseases--need to take extra precautions," he said. (ANI)