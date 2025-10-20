Tej Pratap Yadav has been booked for violating the Model Code of Conduct after using a vehicle with a police logo and beacon during his nomination rally in Mahua. The Bihar 2025 polls will see a strong contest between NDA and Mahagathbandhan.

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son and Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) chief, Tej Pratap Yadav, has been booked for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the nomination process for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections 2025. According to the Vaishali district police, a case was registered after a viral video showed Tej Pratap using a SUV with a police logo and a beacon light during his nomination rally in Mahua on October 16.

Complaint filed after viral video

The district police said that a complaint was filed by the Circle Officer (CO) of Mahua after the video surfaced on social media. It showed Yadav leading a procession in a vehicle that appeared to have official police markings.

In an official statement, police said, “It was thoroughly examined and found that the police logo and beacon light used on the vehicle were private. Therefore, a case was registered for violation of the election code of conduct.”

The case highlights the strict enforcement of election guidelines in Bihar, where authorities are keeping a close watch on candidates to ensure free and fair elections.

Tej Pratap's political journey and controversy

Tej Pratap Yadav, who once represented Mahua as an MLA, floated his own party, Janshakti Janta Dal, earlier this year after being expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The expulsion came on May 25, following a controversial post in which Tej Pratap allegedly confessed to being 'in a relationship' with a woman. The post was later deleted, with Yadav claiming that his account had been 'hacked.'

Lalu Prasad later publicly disowned Tej Pratap, calling his behaviour 'irresponsible.'

A few days after his expulsion, Tej Pratap alleged that there was a 'conspiracy' to create a rift between him and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, who continues to lead the RJD and the Mahagathbandhan alliance. He took to social media, referring to internal party opponents as “Jaichand,” a term used for traitors.

Election scene in Bihar: Alliances and contest

As the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 draw closer, both major alliances, the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, are gearing up for a tough contest.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD, comprises the Congress, CPI(ML), CPI, CPM, and Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) led by Mukesh Sahani.

Poll analysts say that both sides are using new interpretations of the 'MY formula.' While RJD continues to focus on its traditional Muslim-Yadav (MY) voter base, the NDA is appealing to Mahila (women) and Yuva (youth) voters as its new power base.

Lok Janshakti Party and Jan Suraaj's Role

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) led by Chirag Paswan has announced it will contest 29 seats, the same number his late father Ram Vilas Paswan won in the 2005 assembly elections. Chirag said this number reflects 'spiritual and symbolic significance.'

Meanwhile, political strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has declared that it will contest on all 243 seats, adding a third dimension to the high-stakes Bihar polls.

Bihar Election Schedule

Polling for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 will take place in two phases, November 6 and November 11, with results to be announced on November 14.

Authorities have tightened surveillance across the state to ensure adherence to the Model Code of Conduct, and Tej Pratap Yadav’s case has become one of the early examples of strict enforcement this election season.

(With inputs from agencies)