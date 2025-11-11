The second phase of Bihar assembly elections concluded successfully with a 68.79% voter turnout, Bihar CEO Vinod Singh Gunjiyal said. No mishaps were reported. The average turnout for both phases stood at 66.9%. Counting is on November 14.

Noting that "no mihsap" was reported, Bihar Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal on Tuesday said that the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections concluded "successfully", with a voter turnout of 68.79 per cent, and the average voter turnout of both the phases stood at 66. 9 percent

High Voter Turnout in Second Phase

Addressing a press conference in Patna after the voting concluded, Gunjiyal said, "The second phase of the elections concluded successfully" The official mentioned that there were 45,399 booths in this phase, and the number of voters was 3.7 crore, with 1.95 crore male voters and 1.74 crore female voters.

"The voting percentage of the second phase as of now is 68.79. Data from 2000 booths is yet to come. The average voter turnout of both the phases is 66.9%...," he said. There were 1,302 candidates in this phase, with 1,165 men and 136 women, the official added.

Complaints Resolved, Illicit Items Seized

"Both phases were live webcast 100%... We received around 30 complaints today, and they were resolved immediately. We seized items worth Rs 3.52 crores, including alcohol and drugs worth Rs 1.7 crore, which were recovered. After the Model Code of Conduct was implemented, items worth Rs 127 crores, including alcohol and drugs worth Rs 78 crores," he said.

"No mishap was reported...," the CEO added.

CEC Hails 'Historic' 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Tuesday hailed the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections as "historic", highlighting the unprecedented participation of over 7.5 crore voters in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, facilitated by grassroots election workers and around 1.76 lakh booth-level agents from all political parties.

"The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections were historic. First, over 7.5 crore voters participated in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list. Participation of grassroots election workers and approximately 1.76 lakh booth-level agents from all political parties. Due to the tireless and transparent efforts of election workers, not a single appeal was received by any of Bihar's 38 District Magistrates regarding the SIR..," he said.

Counting of votes will take place on November 14.