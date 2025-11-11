LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Rajesh Verma cast his vote in Bhagalpur, stating that the increased voter turnout in Bihar's second election phase shows 'rising awareness'. He believes this lays the foundation for a developed Bihar. Turnout was 14.55% by 9 am.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Rajesh Verma, along with his family, cast his vote at Durga Charan High School polling station in Bhagalpur during the second phase of the Bihar elections, and said that an increase in the voter turnout indicates "rising awareness."

Speaking to ANI, Rajesh Verma said that the awareness among voters is laying the foundation for a developed Bihar. "This increasing percentage clearly indicates the rising awareness. The way the people of Bihar are becoming aware and making proper use of their vote is laying the foundation for a better and developed Bihar. I thank everyone for this. Due to everyone's collective efforts, the second phase of the election is taking place in a completely peaceful manner," he said.

Higher Voter Turnout Recorded

A healthy voter turnout of 14.55 per cent was recorded in the second phase of the Bihar assembly polls as of 9 am, according to data from the Election Commission of India, which is relatively higher than the 13.13 per cent turnout recorded in the first phase of the polls.

District-wise Polling Data

Among the 20 districts, Gaya district recorded the highest turnout of 15.97 per cent, followed by Kishanganj with 15.81 per cent and Jamui with 15.77 per cent, till 9 am. The lowest turnout was recorded in Madhubani with 13.25 per cent.

As of 9 am, a voter turnout of 15.34 per cent was recorded in Araria, 14.95 per cent in Arwal, 15.43 per cent in Aurangabad, 15.14 per cent in Banka, 13.43 per cent in Bhagalpur, 13.81 per cent in Jahanabad, 15.08 per cent in Kaimur (Bhabua), 13.77 per cent in Katihar, 13.46 per cent in Nawada, 15.04 per cent in Paschim Champaran, 15.54 per cent in Purnia, 14.11 per cent in Purvi Champaran, 14.16 per cent in Rohtas, 13.94 per cent in Sheohar, 13.49 per cent in Sitamarhi and 14.85 per cent in Supaul.

Second Phase Polling Overview

LJP (RV), which is contesting elections on 29 seats in Bihar, has fielded Mithun Kumar on the Nathnagar seat in the Bhagalpur district. He is contesting against Sheikh Zeyaul Hasan, Jan Suraaj's Ajay Kumar Roy and AIMIM's Md Ismail.

Voting for the second phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.7 crore electors. (ANI)