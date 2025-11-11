Following the conclusion of Bihar's two-phased assembly elections, the JD(U) asserted a 'historic mandate' for the NDA. Exit polls predict a win for the ruling alliance, with the opposition Mahagathbandhan falling short of a majority.

As voting for the Assembly elections in Bihar concluded on Tuesday, the ruling alliance partner Janata Dal (United) on Monday asserted that the people here in state have given the NDA a "historic mandate" in the two-phased polls. In a post on X, JD(U) said, "Bihar has given the NDA a historic mandate. Now many people will blame the EVMs. They will come up with new-fangled excuses for the defeat."

According to Election Commission of India, 68.52% approximate voter turnout recorded was recorded in the second phase around 7 pm with final estimates yet to be published.

Exit Polls Favour Ruling NDA

According to pollsters. the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar, exit poll results showed on Tuesday, predicting that the opposition Mahagathbandhan would fall short of the majority mark in the 243-member state assembly. The exit polls also predicted that Prashant Kishor-led Jan Surraj, which made its debut in the assembly polls, is unlikely to make any splash in terms of seats.The exit polls came out after the conclusion of voting in Bihar.

High-Stakes Second Phase

While the first phase of polls was held on November 6, the second phase of polling concluded on Tuesday. The state has seen record polling in the assembly polls.

The second phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas). Ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi).

Vote Counting on November 14

Counting of votes will take place on November 14. (ANI)