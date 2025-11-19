NDA storms to victory in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. JD(U)'s Komal Singh credits women voters wanting development under Nitish Kumar, who is set for another term as CM. A 'historic' oath-taking is planned for Nov 20 with PM Modi.

Janata Dal (United) leader Komal Singh expressed happiness on the enormous victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. She asserted that the women of Bihar want development and know that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will bring it. Speaking to the reporters, she said, "I am very happy that NDA has secured a big victory in Bihar. Being a woman, I feel very proud that Bihar will be led by Nitish Kumar again."

'Historic' Oath-Taking Ceremony Planned

Meanwhile, BJP leader Prem Kumar on Wednesday emphasised that the oath-taking ceremony of the new Bihar government on November 20 will be "Historic" as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of several states will attend the gathering.

The NDA legislature party meeting is underway in Patna, Bihar, where Nitish Kumar is slated to be elected as the alliance leader. Multiple leaders of the alliance expressed excitement about it being a "historic oath-taking" on November 20, with PM Modi and the Chief Ministers of various states attending.

"The leader of the BJP legislature party will be selected today. It will be a historic oath-taking ceremony tomorrow as PM Modi and CMs of all states will be attending it," BJP leader Prem Kumar told ANI.

Earlier, JD(U) leader Shyam Rajak also highlighted that he is as excited as the people of Bihar about the formation of the government. "When the people of Bihar are excited, then even we are also excited," he told reporters.

Nitish Kumar has already resigned as Chief Minister, and is likely to return as CM for the 10th time on November 20.

Bihar Election Results 2025: NDA's Landslide Victory

Meanwhile, the NDA registered a landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar elections, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan could only secure 35 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats. Among opposition parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, the Indian National Congress six, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) [CPI(ML)(L)] two, the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] one seat. (ANI)