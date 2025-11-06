Bihar CM Vijay Kumar Sinha's convoy was attacked in Lakhisarai on polling day as RJD supporters allegedly pelted stones and hurled slippers at his car, chanting 'Murdabad'. Police intervened to control the mob. BJP blamed the RJD for the violence.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai, Vijay Kumar Sinha, faced an attack on his convoy on Thursday, the first phase of polling day in the Bihar Assembly elections. The incident took place in Khoriari village of Lakhisarai district, where a group of people surrounded his vehicle. According to visuals from the spot, several RJD supporters allegedly threw stones and slippers at Sinha’s car while chanting slogans of “Murdabad.” They also tried to stop his vehicle from entering the village.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on the attack

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai, Vijay Kumar Sinha, accused the RJD of orchestrating the attack. “These are RJD’s goons. The NDA is coming back to power, and that’s why they are panicking,” Sinha said. He alleged that RJD supporters stopped him from entering Khoriari village and also prevented his polling agent from casting his vote. “They turned away my polling agent and did not allow him to vote. Look at their hooliganism—this happened at booth numbers 404 and 405 in Khoriari village,” Sinha added. He further claimed that despite the obstruction, he was confident of victory, saying, “Vijay Sinha is going to win. These violent tactics will not stop the people’s support for the NDA.”

Police personnel were present at the scene and intervened to control the situation. The BJP strongly condemned the attack and blamed the RJD for creating chaos during polling hours. The party claimed that such incidents showed the Opposition’s frustration over losing public support. No injuries were reported, and the Deputy Chief Minister was safely escorted out by security forces. The local police have begun investigating the matter, and additional forces have been deployed to ensure peace in the area. The incident comes amid a tense election atmosphere in Bihar, where leaders from all major parties are campaigning intensively to secure voter support.