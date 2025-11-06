09:50 AM (IST) Nov 06

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Live:Bihar records 13.13% turnout till 9 am in first phase of Assembly elections

A voter turnout of 13.13 per cent was recorded till 9 am in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India. The highest voter turnout of 15.27 per cent was recorded in Saharsa district of the state among all districts, while Lakhisarai recorded a sluggish turnout of 7 per cent.

As of 9 am, a voter turnout of 14.60 per cent was recorded in Begusarai district, followed by 13.11 per cent in Bhojpur, 13.28 per cent in Buxar, 12.48 per cent in Darbhanga, 13.97 per cent in Gopalganj, 14.15 per cent in Khagaria, 13.74 per cent in Madhepura, 13.37 per cent in Munger, 14.38 per cent in Muzaffarpur, 12.45 per cent in Nalanda, 11.22 per cent in Patna, 12.86 per cent in Samastipur, 13.30 per cent in Saran, 12.97 per cent in Sheikhpura, 13.35 per cent in Siwan and 14.30 per cent in Vaishali.

09:48 AM (IST) Nov 06

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Live:LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan urges people to exercise their voting rights

Union Minister and LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan on Thursday urged people to exercise their voting rights and participate in the festival of democracy. Speaking to reporters in Patna, the LJP (RV) chief said, "I urge everyone to exercise their Right to Vote. I would like it if Bihar witnesses record voting in the first phase today."

09:41 AM (IST) Nov 06

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Live:'Vote to protect your democracy': Priyanka Gandhi urges people to participate in Bihar polls

Congress MP from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Thursday appealed to the people of Bihar to exercise their right to vote to protect democracy and the constitution.

"My dear brothers, sisters, mothers, and youth of Bihar! Today is the day to shape your future with your own hands. Come out in large numbers and participate in the grand festival of democracy. Vote for jobs, education, health, and a bright future for Bihar. Vote to protect your democracy, constitution, and right to vote," wrote Priyanka Gandhi on X.

09:17 AM (IST) Nov 06

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Live:'Each vote will prevent return of jungle raaj': Amit Shah urges people to vote in 'record numbers'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged the people of Bihar, especially the youth, to vote in record numbers in the first phase of Bihar polls, which commenced today. Hitting out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Shah said that each vote will "pave the way to prevent the return of jungle raj" and sustain good governance to build a developed, self-reliant Bihar.

"Voters of Bihar, brothers and sisters, especially the youth--I urge you to vote in record numbers in the first phase of polling today. Each and every one of your votes will pave the way to prevent the return of jungle raj in Bihar, sustain good governance, and build a developed, self-reliant Bihar," the former BJP president

09:15 AM (IST) Nov 06

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Live:BJP candidate Maithili Thakur offers prayers at Darbhanga's Kashi Vishwanath temple

BJP Alinagar candidate Maithili Thakur on Thursday visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Darbhanga district as the first phase of Bihar elections commenced today. Thakur is the candidate from Constituency 81, Alinagar, which started polling early on Thursday morning. At 25 years old, and a debutant Maithili Thakur is the youngest candidate in the electoral fray. She is set to contest against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Binod Mishra. Jan Suraaj Party candidate Biplaw Kumar Chowdhary is also contesting the polls from Alinagar.

09:13 AM (IST) Nov 06

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Live:'We are going to win, Bihar is going to win,' says Tejashwi after casting vote

After casting his vote, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav says, "I appeal to the people of Bihar to cast their votes in large numbers, keeping in mind their present and future. Vote for employment, education, good healthcare... We are going to win, Bihar is going to win. A new government will be formed on 14th November..

09:12 AM (IST) Nov 06

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Live:Lalu, Rabri Devi, and family cast their vote

“Badlaav hoga,” said former Bihar CM and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav after casting his vote for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections at a polling station in Patna. His wife, former CM and RJD leader Rabri Devi, urged voters to participate, saying, “Step out of your homes, go to the polling stations, and vote. Understand the importance of your right to vote.”

09:11 AM (IST) Nov 06

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Live:Mahagathbandhan’s CM face Tejashwi Yadav cast his vote

"Badlaav kijiye, naya Bihar banaiye, nayi sarkaar banaiye" says RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s CM face Tejashwi Yadav as he shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections at a polling station in Patna.

09:09 AM (IST) Nov 06

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Live:Actor and singer Khesari Lal Yadav, RJD candidate from Chapra, casts vote

09:09 AM (IST) Nov 06

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Live:Come out and cast votes in large numbers: Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha appeals

Bihar deputy chief minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha, says, "I am also going to cast my vote. Everyone in Bihar has the opportunity to cast their votes. I appeal to every Bihari to come out and cast their votes in large numbers. Voting has started peacefully, I thank the Election Commission..."

09:08 AM (IST) Nov 06

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Live:Tejashwi Yadav, 2 deputy CMs, 13 mantris in 1st-phase battle

Ministers, film and music stars, and even a murder accused are among those facing voters today as Bihar’s first phase of assembly elections unfolds across 121 constituencies in 18 districts. Around 3.75 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,314 candidates contesting across 45,341 polling stations.

The Nitish Kumar-led NDA has much at stake, with 15 ministers in the fray — 10 from the BJP, including deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary (Tarapur) and Vijay Kumar Sinha (Lakhisarai), and five from the JD(U), such as Vijay Kumar Choudhary (Sarairanjan) and education minister Sunil Kumar (Bhore).

For the opposition INDIA bloc, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav faces a crucial test in Raghopur, his family’s traditional bastion. Seeking a third consecutive win, he is challenged by BJP’s Satish Kumar Yadav, who once defeated his mother, former CM Rabri Devi, in 2010. His brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, expelled from RJD earlier this year, contests from Mahua under his new Janshakti Janata Dal banner.

09:06 AM (IST) Nov 06

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Live:Voting for the first phase of Bihar Election 2025 begins

09:06 AM (IST) Nov 06

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Live:PM Modi Urges Bihar Voters to Turn Out in Large Numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the people of Bihar to participate in the festival of democracy with full enthusiasm to exercise their voting rights. “Pehle matdaan, fir jalpaan.” "Today in Bihar is the first phase of the festival of democracy. My appeal to all voters of this phase in the assembly elections is that they should vote with full enthusiasm. On this occasion, my special congratulations to all my young companions of the state who are going to cast their vote for the first time. Remember--first voting, then refreshments!" PM Modi posted on X.

09:03 AM (IST) Nov 06

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Live:Bihar voting, counting dates

Voting will be held for 121 assembly seats in the first phase of the Bihar polls on Thursday. The remaining 122 seats will go to polls on November 11, while counting for all 243 constituencies will take place on November 14.

The ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan are locked in a straight fight across the two phases.

09:01 AM (IST) Nov 06

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Live:What happened in 2020 polls?

In the 2020 assembly elections, the NDA edged past the Mahagathbandhan in a closely fought contest, securing 125 seats against the 110 won by the rival alliance. The margin between the two blocs was less than 12,000 votes.

08:59 AM (IST) Nov 06

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Live:Battle for Bihar begins; 121 seats vote in Phase 1

The high-profile battle for Bihar has begun, with 121 of state's 243 seats going to polls today in the first of the two-phase election. Led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the ruling NDA is hoping for yet another term in the state.