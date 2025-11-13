Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha hit out at the RJD, accusing them of trying to create 'gunda raj' after an FIR was filed against an MLC. He said the opposition was creating anarchy out of fear of defeat and dismissed Tejashwi's CM claims.

'RJD trying to turn lawlessness into gunda raj'

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday strongly criticised the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) after Bihar DGP ordered an FIR against party MLC Sunil Kumar Singh for his "inflammatory" remarks, saying the Opposition was attempting to recreate an era of lawlessness in the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Sinha said those who "learnt anarchy during the jungle raj era" were now trying to convert it into "gunda raj." "Look, the people who studied anarchy in the school of 'jungle raj' and learned how to create an atmosphere of lawlessness, those people are now preparing to turn that lawlessness into 'gunda raj'. These people have perhaps forgotten that the people of Bihar want peace and stand with the pace of development,"he said.

He added that the Election Commission had ensured sanctity and transparency during the polls. "Those who want to establish such lawlessness and 'gunda raj' will be taught a lesson by the Election Commission, which ensured sanctity and transparency. I appeal to people who harbor this anarchic mentality: if you have faith in democracy, stop this play of inciting madness," the Deputy CM said.

Sinha on Tejashwi's alliance meeting

On Tejashwi Yadav calling a meeting of alliance partners at his Patna residence on Wednesday, Sinha claimed the meeting was driven by fear and an attempt to pre-empt defeat.

'Meeting driven by fear of defeat'

He said, "They have called this meeting to reduce their fear and to decide where to shift the blame. The EVM issue is old -- you cannot pin the blame for it -- the Election Commission and SIR are also old arguments now. By creating this anarchy, by creating disturbances at counting everywhere, they will force the police to baton-charge and will shift the blame onto senior officials. They are only thinking about how to save their own honor."

Sinha further added, "Tejashwi Yadav ji, this will be a turning point in your politics; after this, you will not even be able to become Leader of Opposition."

On Tejashwi's claim of becoming CM

Reacting to Tejashwi Yadav's claim that he would take oath as Chief Minister on November 18 despite exit polls favouring the NDA, Sinha said, "Tejashwi Yadav ji was also forming a government after the Lok Sabha elections. He is the boastful son of a boastful father -- his father taught him how to beat the drum. And people with that kind of mentality, who treat politics as their patrimony, the people of Bihar will teach them a lesson. Here every person is wiser and more of a politician than Tejashwi Yadav."

He added, "Why should he be made CM? For celebrating birthdays on a chartered plane? For expanding family rule? What achievements does he even have?"

The exit polls predicted that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar. (ANI)