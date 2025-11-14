BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha secured a decisive victory in Lakhisarai with 1,22,408 votes for a fourth consecutive term. In Kadwa, JD(U)'s Dulal Chandra Goswami won. BJP emerged as the single largest party with 88 seats in the state.

Sinha's Fourth Consecutive Win The leader of the Bhumihar community, Sinha, has been a dominant political figure in the district for over a decade. Suraj Kumar of the Jan Suraaj Party trailed far behind, securing only 8,722 votes. This is Vijay Kumar Sinha's fourth consecutive victory as he has represented the constituency since 2010. Sinha on X, thanked the people of Bihar and extended his gratitude and congratulations to NDA workers, voters, supporters and the public, whom he described as "akin to divine." "Thank you, Bihar! On the historic victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, I extend heartfelt gratitude, warm greetings, and congratulations to all NDA workers, voters, supporters, and the public, who are akin to divine," Sinha wrote. JD(U) Triumphs in Kadwa In Kadwa, which was once a comfortable stop for Congress, has now decided to explore alternatives -- a gentle reminder that past goodwill doesn't automatically translate into present-day votes. JD(U)'s Dulal Chandra Goswami has won with 99,274 votes, leaving Congress's Shakeel Ahmad Khan stranded at 80,906, a far cry from his earlier wins in 2015 (56,141 votes) and 2020 (71,267 votes). AIMIM's Md Shakir Reza closed with 11,557 votes, remaining a distant third. NDA Dominates, BJP Single Largest Party According to the latest data, the Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as the single largest party, securing 88 seats, followed closely by the Janata Dal (United), which has secured 85 seats. From within the NDA, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has also delivered a notable performance by winning 19 seat out of the 29 seats it contested.For the Mahagathbandhan, the RJD has secured 24 seats, with a lead of one seat as the final tally remains underway. Congress managed to secure just six seats. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a decisive victory in the Lakhisarai Assembly constituency, as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha garnered a total of 1,22,408 votes after the completion of all 34 rounds of counting. Sinha secured a comfortable margin of 24,940 votes over Indian National Congress candidate Amaresh Kumar, who finished second with 97,468 votes.