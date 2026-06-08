A man who moved from Bengaluru to Mumbai has shared his biggest culture shock, saying it was not traffic or weather but the auto rickshaw experience. His viral post highlights contrasting travel experiences and has sparked online debate.

A recent social media post by a talent acquisition professional who moved from Bengaluru to Mumbai has sparked widespread discussion online after he shared his contrasting experiences with auto rickshaws in the two cities. The post highlights not only transport differences but also broader cultural behaviour, service attitude, and everyday public interactions in India’s two major metro cities.

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The user, identified as Mayank Kumar, who recently relocated from Bengaluru to Mumbai, described his initial “culture shock” as not being related to traffic, weather, or rent, but to the behaviour of auto rickshaw drivers. In his post, he explained how his experience in Bengaluru often involved repeated refusals, negotiation issues, and inconsistent service, while Mumbai offered a noticeably different experience.

Bengaluru Auto Experience Described As Challenging

In his post, Mayank described booking or stopping autos in Bengaluru as a frustrating experience, where commuters often face refusals and negotiation issues. He mentioned common responses such as “Where?”, “No”, “Meter illa”, “Too much traffic”, “Cancel sir”, and “Cash only”, describing the process as often unpredictable and exhausting for passengers.

Mumbai Auto Experience Praised For Courtesy

The user contrasted this with his experience in Mumbai, where he encountered what he described as a more structured and courteous system. Recalling one instance, he said an auto driver politely explained that he could not take the full ride due to another scheduled trip but still offered to drop him to the main road to help him find another auto easily.

He further noted that the driver refused to take money for the short drop and even helped him find another auto, which arrived with a functioning meter and no negotiation issues. He also mentioned that the fare was lower than estimated app-based ride prices.

Viral Post Sparks Conversation On City Culture

The post quickly went viral and triggered strong reactions from social media users, many of whom shared their own experiences.

One user commented: "Bangalore autos are truly one of a kind on this planet! And trust me, I'm a pakka Bangalorean. I've spent enough years defending them, negotiating with them, chasing them, and occasionally arguing with them. So if I am complaining, it is not a casual observation—it is the cumulative result of several memorable experiences over the years!"

Second user commented: "I am in Mumbai for last 2 years and worked or travelled many cities. I can tell you that Mumbai auto drivers are most polite and on rare occasions they say no and always ride on meter. Most importantly, most of them accept digital payment."

Third user commented: "Agree..Mumbai entire blue collar class are much nicer and hardworking than the other cities..in my experience."

Larger Debate On Urban Mobility And Service Culture

The post has also reignited discussions on urban transport behaviour, highlighting how commuter experiences can vary widely across Indian cities. While Bengaluru is often associated with app-based dependency and inconsistent auto availability, Mumbai is frequently noted for its meter-based system and relatively more uniform service culture.

The author concluded his reflection by noting that every city has its own trade-offs, mentioning Bengaluru’s pleasant climate and Mumbai’s challenging humidity, while appreciating the human warmth he experienced in Mumbai’s transport system.