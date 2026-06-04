A Bengaluru woman shared her auto ride experience in heavy rain, praising the driver’s honesty and dedication, later gifting him a T‑shirt after seeing his discomfort.

A Bengaluru resident’s account of an auto ride has gone viral for its touching display of honesty and humanity. The woman shared a video on Instagram describing her journey from JP Nagar to Koramangala.

She explained that the weather was clear when she booked the auto, but rain began soon after the ride started. At first light and pleasant, the rain quickly turned heavy, leaving both her and the driver drenched.

Driver’s Dedication Despite Rain

The auto had no protective covers, and within minutes, they were soaked. The passenger recalled how the driver kept checking on her, concerned about her getting wet. She reassured him that since she was heading home, she could change clothes after arriving.

When she asked if he was feeling cold, the driver smiled and admitted he was, but said there was little he could do. Despite his discomfort, he continued driving without stopping. What struck her most was his explanation: since he had accepted her request, he could not halt midway. Had he not taken the ride, he would have parked the auto elsewhere.

Later in the journey, she asked where he lived, and he replied Banashankari. As they neared her destination, she asked where he would go next, and he said he had nowhere to go.

Moved by his situation, she asked him to wait and brought him a T‑shirt. She said his smile upon receiving it showed how much he needed it.

Reflecting on the experience, she noted that humanity often lies in noticing someone’s discomfort and doing whatever little one can to help.

She added that she was not sharing the story for appreciation, but as a reminder that helping someone, even in a small way, brings a unique sense of happiness. She said she felt thankful for having the ability and opportunity to assist someone in need.